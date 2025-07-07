2025 Mississippi State football opponent preview: Texas A&M
Mike Elko’s first season as Texas A&M’s head coach didn’t end well.
The Aggies lost their final three games of the season, including a four-point loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl and a 10-point loss to archrival, Texas. But they return a ridiculous amount of starters in today’s world of the transfer portal.
In addition to the plethora of returning players, Elko made several additions from the transfer portal that has led to some high expectations in College Station.
Expectations are always high, though, but this year those expectations are legitimately warranted and could realistically come to fruition. Here’s a look at the Bulldogs’ sixth opponent of the 2025 season:
Offense
A returning quarterback with eight starts last year, all five starting offensive linemen are back and a first-team All-SEC running back and the second-leading rusher a year ago are back. The only position group that will see major changes is the wide receivers, with Terry Bussey the leading returning receiver (17 catches, 216 yards). The Aggies did sign one of the best receivers in the transfer portal, KC Concepcion, who was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2023.
If Marcel Reed continued his development in the offseason, key players stay healthy and the Aggies don’t pull a “Texas A&M” then this offense should be great.
Defense
The Aggies’ defense lost three starters to the NFL Draft, but do return several key players from last year’s 35th ranked scoring defense. All-SEC defensive back Will Lee III and pass rusher Cashius Howell are two key returnees.
Schedule
The Aggies have the ninth-hardest schedule in the country, which isn’t too bad considering the eight teams with harder schedules are all SEC teams. Texas A&M has to go three of the toughest places to play: Notre Dame, LSU and Texas. So, a home game against Mississippi State will be a welcome reprieve but could also be a trap game with Florida coming to Kyle Field the following week.
Outlook
Texas A&M has a chance to be really, really good. Mississippi State doesn’t have those same chances, which is why you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone predicting the Bulldogs to win this game.
The Game
Date: Saturday, October 4
Time: Night Window
TV: TBD
Location: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
The Team
Head Coach: Mike Elko (8-5, 2nd season)
Offensive Coordinator: Collin Klein (2nd season)
Defensive Coordinator: Jay Bateman (2nd season)
2024 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-3 SEC
2024 Final Rankings: n/a
The School
Location: College Station, Texas
Founded: 1876
Enrollment: 61,442
Nickname: Aggies
School Colors: Maroon and white
Mascot: Reveille
The Program
Series History: Texas A&M leads 9-8
Last Meeting: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 24 (2024)
Last Conference Title: 1998, Big 12
Last Bowl Game: 2024 Las Vegas Bowl, lost to USC 35-31
The Schedule
August 30: vs. UTSA
September 6: vs. Utah State
September 13: at Notre Dame
September 27: vs. Auburn*
October 4: vs. Mississippi State*
October 11: vs. Florida*
October 18: at Arkansas*
October 25: at LSU*
November 8: at Missouri*
November 15: vs. South Carolina*
November 22: vs. Samford
November 28: at Texas*
*Denotes a conference game