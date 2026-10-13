2027 Recruiting Board: Where Mississippi State Football Stands With Key Targets

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football is building toward the future with its 2027 recruiting class, and the Bulldogs are already assembling a group of prospects who could help reshape the program.

With 17 commits, including two four-star recruits and 15 three-star prospects, Mississippi State currently ranks No. 48 nationally in the 2027 recruiting rankings.

Although the Bulldogs have yet to secure a five-star commitment, several intriguing prospects headline the class.

From a three-player pipeline at Riverdale High School in Tennessee to an explosive four-star running back from Mississippi, Mississippi State is targeting talent with the potential to make an impact in the Southeastern Conference.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby (left) and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer (right) talk prior to the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State’s 2027 Recruiting Class Builds Momentum

Mississippi State's 2027 recruiting class currently features 17 commitments, including two ESPN 300 prospects. The class consists of two four-star recruits and 15 three-star players, leaving the Bulldogs with opportunities to strengthen their national standing as the recruiting cycle progresses.

The lack of a five-star commitment is a notable storyline, particularly in a conference where elite recruiting classes can influence long-term competitiveness. However, recruiting rankings only tell part of the story. Player development, positional needs and the ability to retain commitments will all help determine how successful this class becomes.

Mississippi State also has an interesting regional connection developing in Tennessee, where three seniors from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro have committed to the Bulldogs.

Three Riverdale Prospects Give the Bulldogs a Tennessee Connection

Mississippi State's interest in Riverdale has resulted in commitments from quarterback Gavin Hampton, safety Hudson Fuqua and tight end Sutton Gutting.

Landing three players from the same high school gives the Bulldogs a potential foundation for familiarity and chemistry as the prospects transition to college football. Having teammates make the same move can help ease the adjustment to a new environment, although their eventual contributions will depend on their development and competition for playing time.

Hampton gives Mississippi State a quarterback prospect to develop, while Fuqua adds a defensive back to the recruiting class. Gutting provides another option at tight end, giving the Bulldogs commitments at three different positions from the same program.

The trio also highlights Mississippi State's recruiting connections beyond its home state. Building relationships with high school programs outside Mississippi could prove valuable as the Bulldogs look to expand their talent pool.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett signals from the sideline during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yoshawn Hudson Headlines Mississippi State’s Intriguing Targets

One of the most notable prospects associated with Mississippi State's 2027 class is four-star running back Yoshawn Hudson from Winona High School in Mississippi.

Hudson's production during the 2025 season demonstrates why he has attracted attention. The two-way athlete recorded 1,544 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 162 carries across 12 games, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. He also caught 17 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown.

His versatility extends beyond football. Hudson won the Mississippi Class 3A state championship in the long jump as a sophomore, recording a personal-best mark of 22 feet, 6.5 inches.

Another prospect to monitor is Christian Alexander of Rosa Fort High School. Alexander's versatility allows him to line up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Against North Panola, he recorded 16 carries for 198 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing his ability to produce explosive plays on the ground.

Can Mississippi State Turn Potential Into SEC Success?

Mississippi State's 2027 recruiting class has several storylines worth following, from its Riverdale connection to Hudson's explosive production and Alexander's offensive versatility.

The Bulldogs still have work to do to improve their national recruiting position, and competition within the SEC makes every commitment important. NIL opportunities, player development and recruiting retention could all influence the class before prospects arrive on campus.

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