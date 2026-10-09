The Mississippi State bye week is the perfect time to highlight several 2027 Mississippi State football commitments.

Rosa Fort’s Christian Alexander plays all over the offensive backfield. He has the versatility to play the quarterback, running back, and wide receiver positions.

However, Alexander is at his most dangerous toting the football for the Lions. His big performance on the ground this season came at the beginning of the high school football season. Against North Panola, Alexander had 16 carries for 198 yards and four touchdowns.

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby smiles while standing on the sideline during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through the halfway point of the 2026 season. Alexander has carried the ball for 673 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is averaging 10 yards per carry this season for Rosa Fort.

The next opportunity for Bulldogs’ fans to watch Alexander play will be next Friday on Oct. 16 against Senatobia at home in Tunica. Alexander will be the player getting into the second level and churning out the big plays for Rosa Fort.

Alexander made his commitment to the Bulldogs back on April 16 of this year. He has 14 scholarship offers to his credit and some teams to watch that are pursuing Alexander include Colorado and Cincinnati.

The next commitment to highlight is tight end Sutton Gutting out of Murfreesboro, TN. Gutting has battled injury this season but is rounding into form throughout the second half of the season for Riverdale High School.

At 6-5, Gutting is a matchup problem for opposing defensive backs. He is a physical tight end who has no trouble high-pointing the football.

Gutting is a reliable target in the passing game and will make the tough receptions that can extend the drives. His size and catch radius makes him a player opposing defenses must account for in the red zone.

However, his game is most valuable offensively in his ability to block. He guts plays with a chip on his shoulder and helps open rushing lanes for his running backs. Gutting drives linebackers and opposing defensive linemen backward with good hand placement.

Gutting has 11 scholarship offers for his services at the next level. Duke, Jacksonville State, and Miami OH are just a few of the schools competing for Gutting’s services at the next level. The Blue Devils may be the top competition for Gutting when considering how they like to use the tight end on offense.

For Bulldog fans wanting to catch Gutting in action, the next opportunity to see him play will be when Riverdale travels to take on Siegel next Friday on Oct. 16.

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