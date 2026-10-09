2029 In-State WR Ahmad Summers Jr. Talks Bulldogs Offer, First College Game Visit

Ahmad Summers Jr. is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound Class of 2029 wide receiver and athlete from Forest, Mississippi who has tendered three offers, including big-name Power Four schools Ole Miss and Mississippi State and Southern Miss from the Group of Five.

And the sophomore athlete who has impressive speed, creates strong separation with defensive backs, provides a physical blocking presence, and contributes on both sides of the ball for the (4-2) 4A Forest High School (MS) Bearcats. was in Starkville for his first-ever visit to a college football game for the “Battle of Highway 82” against longtime, historical conference rivalry Alabama on Oct. 3.

There, he took in the sights and sounds of the State campus and Davis-Wade Stadium.

Class of 2029 Forest (MS) High School WR Ahmad Summers Jr. in game action | Ahmad Summers Jr.

And Summers Jr. talked about the visit in an exclusive interview with Mississippi State on Sports Illustrated in an exclusive interview.

“I was pretty surprised, and I feel blessed at the same time. Knowing that I’m from a small town that I come from. Not many (players) get noticed out here. So yeah, I was pretty surprised with the offer,” Summer said in reaction to the offer.

Summers said that as a student-athlete from rural Mississippi, the Bulldogs’ offer was especially meaningful.

“It feels pretty big. I know a lot of people around here count on me, so I feel like it’s a mission I need to complete,” he said.

Summers’ Forest, MS home, 45 miles outside of the Jackson metropolitan area, sits 109 miles from quarterback Kamario Taylor’ hometown (Macon, MS) and 99 miles from Starkville, both which lie northeast.

One of the top aspects Summers listed about State was the electric atmosphere for the Battle of Highway 82. The game against the Crimson Tide last weekend was one of the biggest in the program’s recent history.

“They support (State) big time. They’re loud and proud, al of that. The atmosphere was just crazy,” he said.

The Bulldogs’ target who already possesses a strong 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame as a sophomore said that that the Mississippi State wide receiver he most resembles is Anthony Evans.

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would say Anthony Evans. He’s a very explosive wide receiver. I like the way he plays. I study him a lot. I like (Evans) a lot. I like the way he plays. I study (Evans). He just get the job done. I see a little bit of myself in him,” Summers said.

Evans, an electric 5-foot-11, 190-pounder senior of Converse, TX, has already hauled in a whopping 40 receptions for 574 yards (five touchdowns) in just five games in State’s high-tempo, veer-and-shoot offense under head coach Jeff Lebby in 2026. Evans has totaled 1,405 and nine touchdowns since trading red for maroon with his new Bulldogs’ team as a junior last season.

Among other factors that stand out about the Bulldogs for Summers is what he described as the ‘stature’ of the program. “I just like the ‘stature’ of State. It’s just ‘different’. That was my first college game, and they make everything just ‘different’ and lively,” he said.

As for what head coach Jeff Lebby is building with State in his third season in Starkville, who currently sit 4-1 (1-1, SEC) and ranked No. 17 heading into a bye week before a big-ticket matchup at LSU in Baton Rouge on Oct. 17, Summers said:

“(Lebby) is building something pretty big with (State). I think they can be a playoff-contending program if they just continue to play the way they’ve played (this season). Just keeping pushing forward as a team and get the job done,” he said.

Summers added he was able to have a brief conversation with Bulldogs’ wide receivers coach Philip Montgomery.

The exciting instate wide receiver is already seeking to book plans for a return trip to Starkville. “I want to come back again. I really loved the atmosphere,” he said. Summers said he hasn’t yet solidified a date for that return trip.

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