Nick Saban Makes Major Statement About Kamario Taylor’s Future with Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s decision to bring back quarterback Kamario Taylor for the 2027 season is already generating national attention, and few voices carry more weight in college football than Nick Saban.

The legendary former Alabama and LSU head coach recently weighed in on Taylor’s return during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, explaining why the quarterback could become a program-changing player for the Bulldogs.

Saban believes Taylor has the talent and character to help restore Mississippi State’s place in the college football landscape. While he questioned whether the increasingly expensive quarterback market is sustainable, his evaluation of Taylor and what his return could mean for Jeff Lebby’s program was overwhelmingly positive.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Saban Believes Kamario Taylor Can Reestablish Mississippi State

When discussing Taylor’s reported $7 million-plus agreement to return to Starkville, Saban immediately highlighted the quarterback’s potential impact beyond the field.

“For Mississippi State, Kamario Taylor is someone who can reestablish the tradition of that program,” Saban said. “I think Jeff Lebby has done a really good job there. But to have a quarterback of that caliber to make a commitment, he's going to draw other players in to come and play with him because he's that good.”

That assessment speaks to the importance of Mississippi State retaining Taylor. The Bulldogs are not simply bringing back a talented quarterback. They are keeping a potential centerpiece who could help attract additional talent through the transfer portal and recruiting.

Taylor helped Mississippi State get off to a surprising 4-0 start in 2026 before injuries derailed his season. Before undergoing season-ending surgery, he completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,460 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. His ability to create plays with his arm and legs made him one of the SEC's most intriguing young quarterbacks.

His return gives Lebby an opportunity to build around a proven difference-maker rather than searching for another answer at the position.

Saban Questions Whether the New Quarterback Market Is Sustainable

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Although Saban praised Taylor, he also expressed concern about the financial direction of college football.

“I don't know if that's sustainable as a model,” Saban said about players earning approximately $7 million. “I'm just hopeful that we continue to develop young people while they're in college, personally, academically and athletically.”

Saban acknowledged that the long-term effects of the changing financial landscape remain uncertain. He also pointed to the pressure young athletes face when suddenly receiving millions of dollars, including expectations from family, friends and their communities.

However, he made a point of separating those broader concerns from his opinion of Taylor.

“I know Kamario Taylor is a great person, made of the right stuff, and I think he'll do a great job for Mississippi State,” Saban added.

Nick Saban sits at the desk at ESPN's 'College GameDay' show ahead of the Notre Dame and Miami college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State’s Investment Could Change the Program’s Future

Taylor's return represents a significant commitment from Mississippi State and its supporters. Keeping a quarterback of his caliber could help Lebby build momentum, attract more talent and give the Bulldogs a foundation for the 2027 season.

Saban's comments reinforce just how important that decision could be. The former national championship coach understands the value of having an elite quarterback, and he believes Taylor can help bring other players to Starkville.

Mississippi State still has plenty of work to do before it can consistently compete with the SEC's top programs. However, retaining Taylor gives the Bulldogs something every program needs: a quarterback capable of changing expectations.

If Taylor returns healthy and continues developing, Saban's prediction that he can help reestablish Mississippi State's tradition could become one of the biggest storylines in the SEC next season.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.