The calendar has a cruel sense of humor in Starkville.

On Nov. 13, 2023, athletic director Zac Selmon fired Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett with the Bulldogs sitting at 4-6 and two games left. Three years and one day later, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby sat at 4-6 after a sixth straight loss and fielded the inevitable question about whether he feels pressure to win out and save his job.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"For me, I feel pressure of wanting to change the outcome," Lebby said after the Auburn game. "That's what I'm concerned with the result on Saturday. That's what I'll always be concerned with and doing everything I possibly can to get our guys to go play well enough to go win the game. That's my job, and that is what I'm concerned with every day is doing my job at a really high level to give our guys a chance to go win."

Fair enough, although the slide makes the question hard to dodge, since the Bulldogs rose to No. 16 in the AP poll after a 4-0 start.

The situation has changed since Saturday, though, as Lebby dismissed two assistants on Sunday and addressed the moves Monday. Mississippi State has not announced a decision on his own future.

Is Zach Arnett's firing a blueprint or a warning?

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett looks on during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Selmon didn't wait for the Egg Bowl three years ago, saying in a statement that the program's progress and results had fallen short of the school's standard.

Stranger still, Arnett returned to Starkville this season as Lebby's defensive coordinator and the highest-paid assistant on staff at $1.15 million. The last coach Selmon fired at 4-6 now watches the same record unfold from the other side of the headset, while Lebby sits at 11-24 overall and 3-21 in SEC play.

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What did Zac Selmon promise back in September?

Selmon has chosen his words carefully since then. One week into this season, he pointed toward a postseason review.

"I think anytime you're looking at a program, so many times we rush to what's the output going to be," Selmon said in September. "I think our approach has been that we've got to be so focused on the input and then once the season's over, let's evaluate what the outcomes were and what inputs we need to address."

Money complicates any verdict, too. Lebby is signed through 2028, and his buyout would land around $7.65 million if he were dismissed on Dec. 1 after the regular season, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Can Kamario Taylor's return buy another year?

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) and head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strongest argument in Lebby's favor arrived on Nov. 11, when quarterback Kamario Taylor announced he would return in 2027 on a deal reportedly worth at least $7 million. Programs rarely pay a quarterback that much without knowing who will coach him, and Taylor sounded settled.

"I started something this year that I didn't finish," Taylor said during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter on Nov. 12.

Lebby sounded focused on finishing, too, with a noon CT home game Saturday against Tennessee Tech before the Egg Bowl at Ole Miss on Nov. 27.

"I've talked about it already, but we need to finish the right way. We need to respond the right way and go finish for this group on Saturday here at home. And, then, we all know what the next one looks like," Lebby said.

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