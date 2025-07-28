40 in 40: Kyle Ferrie gives Mississippi State a leg up in 2025
There’s a scene in Alien vs. Predator (2004) where one of the explorers on the expedition packs a handgun. When asked why they’re bringing a gun on a “friendly” expedition, the reply was simple, “I’d rather have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.”
Of course, they ended up needing it, but a single handgun won't do a lot to xenomorphs and Predators.
A version of that same phrase can be applied to place kickers in football. You’d rather not have to rely on your kicker to win a game, but when you have to, you want to have a good kicker ready to go in and win the game.
It’s been a while since Mississippi State needed to kick a field goal to win a game, but if that situation arises in 2025, the Bulldogs can be confident in Kyle Ferrie.
Here’s a look at one of the 40 most important Bulldogs in 2025:
Who is Kyle Ferrie?
Ferrie came to Mississippi State from Harding Academy in Searcy, Ark. where he was a part of a three-time state championship team in Arkansas. He made three of the 10 longest field goals in Arkansas high school history. He also hold the record for most field goals (37) and longest punt (72 yards).
He’s played in all 24 games he’s been at Mississippi State for and was twice named SEC Freshman of the Week in 2023. He’s made 26-of-34 field goals and has missed just one extra point attempt.
Also, he's engaged to former Mississippi State softball player and newly crowned AUSL champion Sierra Sacco.
What happened in 2024?
Ferrie didn’t get many opportunities for field goals as Mississippi State struggled to move the ball past midfield a lot last season. He was 10-of-12 on field goals with a long of 47 yards against Georgia. His lone missed PAT came during the season (against Arizona State), but ended the season making 29 PATs in a row.
Why he’ll be important in 2025?
There’s the obvious reason. Place kickers score points and, when given the opportunity, Ferrie’s kicks are usually good (eight total misses in two seasons, but only two last season). So, he’ll be important because he can score points.
And there’s no guarantee the Bulldogs’ offense will be a touchdown-scoring machine, but if they can get within field goal range more frequently, Ferrie’s importance will grow.
Then there’s the not-so-obvious reason that’s obvious now because of the Alien vs. Predator quote (yes, I know there’s other versions of that phrase but I just watched the movie last night and it’s in my head).
None of us can predict when or if Mississippi State will need a game-winning field goal in 2025. But if the Bulldogs need one, they’re going to be confident in Ferrie.