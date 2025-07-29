40 in 40: New receiver Brenen Thompson a perfect fit for Bulldogs
After Mississippi State’s 2024 season came to an end in Oxford, the exodus began as players began entering the transfer portal and leaving Starkville.
A few of the Bulldogs who are now at other schools left big shoes to fill, especially at wide receiver. So, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby and his coaching staff knew they had to find a talented at replacement who would be a good fit for the program.
To say Brenen Thompson may be the perfect transfer portal addition for the Bulldogs is a stretch, but not by much.
Thompson, who played the last two seasons at Oklahoma including one season with Lebby as the offensive play-caller, arrived in Starkville this spring. Based on what Lebby and quarterback Blake Shapen had to say about Thompson at SEC Media Days – and the fact Thompson was part of the Mississippi State contingent in Atlanta without having played a game – bringing him to Starkville was a home run decision.
“(Thompson) has all the characters of a great receiver,” Shapen said at SEC Media Days. “But great human being, too. I love hanging out with him outside the building. Great dude to be around. Leader of the wide receiver room. Does well with just the young guys that come in. He leads them in the right way. Helps them with the offense.”
“He's here with me today because this is a young man that, I do, I want to make sure all of our guys inside our locker room understand that transfers, if they can operate as Brenen Thompson operates on a daily level, they're going to set themselves up to have great success,” Lebby said. “Brenen is a guy that is about the right stuff. He shows up every single day with great intent. He's an incredible teammate. As much as he works, he teaches, too.”
Here's a look at Thompson and why he’ll be important to the Bulldogs in 2025:
Who is Brenen Thompson?
A former All-American at Spearman (TX) High School, Thompson is entering his senior season and second with Lebby on the coaching staff. Thompson originally enrolled at Texas to start his collegiate career, playing in nine games and catching one pass for 32 yards. He then transferred to Oklahoma for the 2023 season (Lebby’s last season in Norman, too) but missed most of the season because of an injury. He still managed to finish the season with seven catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns.
What happened in 2024?
Thompson started in 10 of 11 games played for Oklahoma last season, catching 19 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He was a team captain against Maine, too. Last season was a struggle for most of the Sooners under Brent Venable and the offense wasn’t the same as it was when Lebby was the offensive coordinator.
Why he’ll be important in 2025?
Thompson traveling to SEC Media Days is a strong indicator the Bulldogs believe Thompson is going to be important to the team’s success. Somebody had to replace the talent that left Starkville via the transfer portal and Thompson has been the one selected.
“When you find a guy that's, one, flat good enough to be able to be a difference maker on your team, but is about the right stuff and the right person, they have a chance to truly impact not just in between the white lines on the field but in your locker room,” Lebby said. “That's what we're looking for constantly.”
At 5-foot-9, 170-pounds, Thompson is almost an exact replica of Coleman and should be able to be just as productive as the former Bulldog was. He’s fast and has made enough big plays in Lebby’s system to believe realistically Thompson will be a big play producer this season.