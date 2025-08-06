40 in 40: Why Brylan Lanier is one of the most important Bulldogs in 2025
Mississippi State’s roster experienced a significant overhaul with 60 new players arriving and 80 percent of the roster having just one or two years of experience in Starkville.
After a 2-10 season, major changes like that weren’t just expected – they were necessary. To compete in the SEC, the Bulldogs had to get better and while many bemoan the current state of college sports, it’s what allowed the Bulldogs to do what they did in the offseason.
Whether or not those changes makes Mississippi State a better team is still to be determined. But with so many new players, even players who have just one year of experience have a leg up in the starting position battles.
But those players can also serve as leaders, mentors, guides, or whatever role you like and that makes those players important. That brings us today’s selection for the 40 most important Bulldogs for the 2025 season, Brylan Lanier.
Who is Brylan Lanier?
A player with awesome-looking dreads that makes him look cool and scary at the same time.
Funny bits aside, Lanier played at Paul W. Bryant High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala and he decided to stay in his hometown for the 2021 season that ended with him being redshirted as the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in that season’s national championship.
After that season, Lanier transferred to Indiana where he played in 11 games and ended the season with 11 tackles and a sack. The following season Lanier transferred to East Mississippi CC where he was apart of the 2023 national championship team. He recorded 60 tackles that season, with 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. As a redshirt sophomore, Lanier was the No. 3-ranked JUCO cornerback and committed to Mississippi State on New Year’s Day 2024.
What happened in 2024?
Lanier played in all 12 games for Mississippi State and started in 10 games. He finished the season with 53 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and had one of Mississippi State’s seven interceptions. His 53 tackles was seventh-most among defenders last season.
Why will he be important in 2025?
Lanier is one of several defensive backs that’ll make this list, which isn’t a slight against him. The Bulldogs brought in so many new players that it’s impossible to know who will start or get a lot of playing time.
It’s a good bet that Lanier will either start or see significant playing time in 2025. He’s one of the most experienced Bulldogs in the secondary and showed the ability to play at an SEC-level. He’ll also be able to help Mississippi State’s new players adjust to the Bulldogs’ defensive schemes, something he has grown more comfortable with.
“Really comfortable,” co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Barnes said. “He played outside for us last year out of necessity. That was another position that coach (Corey) Bell and coach (Coleman) Hutzler and coach (Jeff) Lebby have done a great job making some additions to the corner room, as well as bringing along some younger players and some guys that were here for us last year. I feel good about that as well.”
If Lanier is able to play more safety than cornerback, that’ll be a good indicator that at least some of the 60 new Bulldogs are working out. That would give some fans predicting five or more wins hope they’re right in their prediction.
There’s really nowhere for the Bulldogs’ defense to go except up and Lanier will play a big role in that.