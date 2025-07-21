40 in 40: Why the most important Bulldog in 2025 is Jeff Lebby
This is the first in a series counting down the 40 most important coaches, players, staff, administrators, etc. to the Mississippi State football program’s success (or lack thereof) in 2025.
Football is a true team sport. It’s not like baseball that is a team sport played by a bunch of individuals.
In football, all 11 players on the field for a team have to be in sync and move in unison. The offensive line has to move together to open up running lanes, wide receivers run routes complementary to one another to get open. Defensive lines and linebackers have to work together to fill every gap.
When it works, it’s a thing of beauty.
That’s why it’s hard to point towards any one person and say they’re the most important person to the team. Hard, but not impossible, especially for college football teams. And it’s not the quarterback.
For most teams, including Mississippi State, the most important individual is the head coach. Every major, impactful decision is made by the head coach and they have the greatest impact on a program.
That’s why to start this series, we’re leading off with the most important person for the Bulldogs, head coach Jeff Lebby. The following stories won’t be in any particular order.
Who is Jeff Lebby?
Lebby is entering his second season as a head coach at any level. Prior to last season’s 2-10 debut campaign at Mississippi State, Lebby was one of the nation’s best offensive coordinators. He spent two seasons at Ole Miss and Oklahoma where he engineered fast-paced, high-scoring offenses. He was hired to replace Zach Arnett after the 2023 season.
Why Lebby is important in 2025?
Last season was bad. But it’s not like Lebby suddenly lost whatever touch he had that landed him in Starkville. He’s still a great offensive mind, but the injuries and talent were too much for anyone to overcome.
If the Bulldogs can stay healthy (specifically quarterback Blake Shapen) and the infusion of talent brought in during the offseason proves to be fruitful, then Lebby will have a chance to flex his offensive prowess. (Note: There are other reasons, but a lot of those can be applied to every other head coach and we wanted this to more unique.)
It’s also important that building a program from scratch – and I don’t think many of you will argue with that as Lebby’s starting point – isn’t going to happen in one season. So, Lebby is important to the Bulldogs in that he’s building a program. The results on the field don’t look great, but even in the toughest of times last season, Lebby always said the right things.
What does a good 2025 look like for Lebby?
If the term is good, then four wins and being more competitive in the other games. You can read this and this to see what games those wins might come from.