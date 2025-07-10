Ranking Mississippi State's most and least winnable SEC games in 2025
Mississippi State made history last season because it was the first time the Bulldogs lost every single conference game played.
In 1949, Mississippi State went 0-8-1, so the Bulldogs didn’t lose every SEC game that season.
This upcoming season offers the Bulldogs another opportunity at making history. If the Bulldogs go winless in SEC play in 2025, they’ll be the first ever SEC team to go winless in conference games in back-to-back seasons.
Of course, that’s not the history Mississippi State fans want to see their team make and, should it come to fruition, Jeff Lebby may not survive to see a third season in Starkville.
But, hey, it’s never happened before and there’s no reason to think that’ll change. Teams can make drastic changes and improvements in a single offseason, which can help lesser-talented teams avoid winless records.
The main problem for Mississippi State is that there isn’t an obvious “that’s the SEC game the Bulldogs will win.” Some are more likely than others, but without Kentucky or Vanderbilt on the schedule, there isn’t an easy choice.
So, let’s rank the Bulldogs’ eight SEC games in order of most winnable to least winnable.
Arkansas
The Razorbacks won just three SEC games a year ago and have to replace a lot of is offensive starters. Jaylen Green is a big threat at quarterback who had one of his best games of the season against Mississippi State a year ago. But the overall talent level isn’t comparable to some of the other SEC teams Mississippi State will face this season. Plus, it is Arkansas after all.
2025 Mississippi State football opponent preview: Arkansas
Missouri
I almost put Missouri ahead of Arkansas just because of the Kevin Coleman Jr. storyline, but then realized things like that are too common nowadays to really mean much. The Tigers are replacing one of its better quarterbacks in recent years and some other key players. The Tigers have been great in recent seasons, but are due for down year. Could that be this year?
Ole Miss
The Rebels could be the No. 1 team in the nation and this would still be a very winnable game for Mississippi State. Records don’t mean much in rivalry games and lesser teams have played a lot better in rivalry games that have emotion. The Egg Bowl has plenty of emotion.
Tennessee
If this was a clickbait article I’d put Tennessee first to get its fans riled up. But it’s not and, despite its over-zealous fans and a crazy week in April, the Volunteers are a good team. Especially the defense that returns several starters from a year ago. If the quarterback situation doesn’t implode the team, the Volunteers might be back in the College Football Playoff.
2025 Mississippi State football opponent preview: Tennessee
Georgia
This is the most obvious trap game. It’s so obvious it might not be considered a trap game. Georgia will on the road for the second-straight week after its rivalry game against Florida and then will travel to Starkville. Then, the following week Georgia will host Texas. So, there’s Mississippi State’s sitting between two of Georgia’s biggest games of the season and it’ll be played at Davis Wade Stadium.
Florida
The Gators are a playoff sleeper pick if you’re into that sort of thing. Florida’s defense should be great with one of the best defensive lines in the country. If DJ Lagway continues to build upon his true freshman season, Florida should make quick work of the visiting Bulldogs. Also, the game will be in Gainesville where it’ll be hot and humid. Not a great climate for a bulldog.
2025 Mississippi State football opponent preview: Florida
Texas A&M
It pains me to write this, but I really do like the team Texas A&M. As long as they don’t do any Aggie-like shenanigans, they’ll be in the running for a spot in the SEC title game. As for Mississippi State, if the game was in Starkville, it might be a spot or two higher. But Kyle Field is a tough place to play, so I don’t see this as a very winnable game. (Feel free to prove me wrong.)
2025 Mississippi State football opponent preview: Texas A&M
Texas
Also, this isn’t a big trap game threat for the Longhorns. They play at Kentucky the week before and host Vanderbilt the week after. Actually writing that makes me realize how absurdly easy of a stretch of games that is and, to make it better, Texas has a bye week after hosting Vanderbilt and before traveling to Georgia. That’s crazy easy. As for the actual game against Mississippi State…come on. Barring a rash of injuries of historic proportions, Texas will win this one easily.