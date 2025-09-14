Best social media reactions after Mississippi State's 63-0 win
Mississippi State's win Saturday against Alcorn State wasn't as exciting as its win a week ago against Arizona State.
But for a team that won only two games last season, getting to 3-0 is an important milestone, even if the win is against an FCS team that was clearly outgunned from the first play.
Freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor scored his first collegiate touchdown, which of course drew some reactions.
Some of the best social media reactions were for Seth Davis, who scored a touchdown late in Saturday's game.
At least one high school recruit at Saturday's game enjoyed the experience:
Not everyone is wanting Mississippi State to be ranked when the new top 25 polls come out later today:
And, finally, this isn't exactly sports-related, but in a 63-0, fans will start doing other things, like take great pictures of the setting sun over Starkville: