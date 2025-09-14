Cowbell Corner

Best social media reactions after Mississippi State's 63-0 win

The Bulldogs and their fans took to social media after Saturday night's game. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.

Taylor Hodges

Alcorn State Braves running back Tylan Citizen (23) is tackled by several Mississippi State Bulldogs defenders during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Alcorn State Braves running back Tylan Citizen (23) is tackled by several Mississippi State Bulldogs defenders during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Mississippi State's win Saturday against Alcorn State wasn't as exciting as its win a week ago against Arizona State.

But for a team that won only two games last season, getting to 3-0 is an important milestone, even if the win is against an FCS team that was clearly outgunned from the first play.

Freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor scored his first collegiate touchdown, which of course drew some reactions.

Some of the best social media reactions were for Seth Davis, who scored a touchdown late in Saturday's game.

At least one high school recruit at Saturday's game enjoyed the experience:

Not everyone is wanting Mississippi State to be ranked when the new top 25 polls come out later today:

And, finally, this isn't exactly sports-related, but in a 63-0, fans will start doing other things, like take great pictures of the setting sun over Starkville:

Taylor Hodges
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

