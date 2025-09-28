Best social media reactions to Mississippi State's overtime loss
The reactions from Mississippi State fans covers a wide range of emotions after the heartbreaking loss. Here are some of the best we could find.
In this story:
Mississippi State's 41-34 overtime loss to No. 15 Tennessee at home was a crushing disappointment simply because the Bulldogs had a chance.
The coaches knew it. The players knew it. Every single person watching the game knew it.
ICYMI: What did Mississippi State's coach and players say after heart-breaking loss
It's a tough loss, but the Bulldogs fans are (mostly) supportive and still have a positive outlook on the season.
Of course, not all social media posts were positive. Plenty of fans made their displeasure about quarterback Blake Shapen's performance known.
And, naturally, the most popular Mississippi State today is a backup quarterback.
But amidst all of the negative posts, there were some positive ones supporting Shapen.
And, finally, in an alternate dimension somewhere:
DAWG FEED:
Published