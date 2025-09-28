Cowbell Corner

Best social media reactions to Mississippi State's overtime loss

The reactions from Mississippi State fans covers a wide range of emotions after the heartbreaking loss. Here are some of the best we could find.

Taylor Hodges

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) defends a Mississippi State player during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) defends a Mississippi State player during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mississippi State's 41-34 overtime loss to No. 15 Tennessee at home was a crushing disappointment simply because the Bulldogs had a chance.

The coaches knew it. The players knew it. Every single person watching the game knew it.

ICYMI: What did Mississippi State's coach and players say after heart-breaking loss

It's a tough loss, but the Bulldogs fans are (mostly) supportive and still have a positive outlook on the season.

Of course, not all social media posts were positive. Plenty of fans made their displeasure about quarterback Blake Shapen's performance known.

And, naturally, the most popular Mississippi State today is a backup quarterback.

But amidst all of the negative posts, there were some positive ones supporting Shapen.

And, finally, in an alternate dimension somewhere:

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

