Instant Reaction: Tennessee barely escapes Starkville with a win
Participants of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff last season should be wary about playing Mississippi State.
Because even though the Bulldogs didn't beat No. 15 Tennessee, the Volunteers needed an overtime period to escape Starkville with a 41-34 OT win. After a 2-10 season a year ago, that's a win in of itself.
It was three weeks ago at Davis Wade Stadium that then-No. 12 Arizona State fell to the Bulldogs 24-20.
Beating the Sun Devils was a huge win, and making every Tennessee contemplate losing to Mississippi State is a big accomplishment, too.
Another impressive part was how well the Bulldogs continued to play after a rash of injuries.
Brenen Thompson didn’t play in the second half. Albert Reese IV left with an injury early in the second half. Safety Issac Smith was injured in the third quarter and never returned.
That’s three of Mississippi State’s best, most important players. And the Bulldogs still nearly beat Tennessee.
Zakari Tillman just had his coming out party. Fluff Bothwell made a strong case for best running back in the SEC. There were countless other players who made key plays and tackles, too, but the point is that last year, losses like those four would’ve been fatal.
This year, it’s not guaranteed to be fatal.
Oh, don’t be mistaken. There are plenty of things to work on and the Bulldogs got lucky more than once.
But those are issues for another day.
Today, go celebrate.
Halftime Reaction
(Note: The following was written at halftime of the game.)
Is Mississippi State about to pull this off?
The Bulldogs are running against the Volunteers like other teams have run against them. Defensively, the Bulldogs have given up just 38 yards.
And every upset needs a bit of luck.
Mississippi State got its lucky break on its first possession, when Tennessee punt returner muffed the punt and Xavier Gayten recovered it. That put the Bulldogs in the red zone where they’ve scored touchdowns on 13 of 16 attempts.
Well, now it’s 15 of 18.
There are major concerns about protecting Blake Shapen, who’s been sacked four times and hit several other times. And his first half interception was tipped by Fluff Bothwell. The pass was behind Bothwell and Shapen had a defender in his face.
So, pass protection is a concern. As are penalties.
Mississippi State has had four penalties, but one negated a 62-yard touchdown run by Davon Booth and two defensive touchdowns practically gave Tennessee a touchdown.
The most impressive thing from Mississippi State was its rushing attack. The Bulldogs had 122 rushing yards in the first half. Bothwell led the way with 11 carries for 91 yards (8.1 yards per carry) and touchdown.
We’ll see how the second half plays out, but you have to feel great if you’re a Mississippi State fan.