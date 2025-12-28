Brenen Thompson chasing Mississippi State record in bowl game

Mississippi State’s last transfer portal class produced several key contributors to an improved 2025 season.

But the biggest addition has turned out to be wide receiver Brenen Thompson.

One of the fastest players in the country was looked at as having potential for a big season under Jeff Lebby’s fast-paced, high-scoring offensive system.

He proved those predictions correct in just his second game as a Bulldog, catching six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns against then-No. 12 Arizona State. One of those touchdowns was the game-winning 58-yard reception.

Thompson continued to have a major impact on the field throughout the season, even when dealing with some small injuries.

“He’s done it all for us,” Lebby said about Thompson on Sunday.

Thompson has been rewarded his efforts. He was named to All-SEC teams selected by the AP, coaches and PFSN and will get one more change to showcase his skillset in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl later this week.

“We've got this great opportunity,” Lebby said about seniors getting one more game to play. “ It's like I told these guys, we got a great chance… Guys like Nic Mitchell, like Albert Reese, Jacoby Jackson, Zico, Brenen Thompson, and J-Man (Jahron Manning), Brylo (Brylan Lanier), like the list goes on, and wanting to be able to go finish the right way for these guys would be special.”

Thompson also has a chance to make history for Mississippi State against Wake Forest.

This season, Thompson has 53 catches for 948 yards (17.9 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. His receiving yards already puts him inside the top 10 single-season receiving yards list.

The 948 receiving yards is fifth-most in program history and Thompson needs 98 yards on Friday to set a new record.

Here’s the current list as it stands:

Mississippi State Football Single-Season Receiving Yards 1,046 – Makai Polk (2021) 1,035 – Mardye McDole (1978) 1,007 – Fred Ross (2015) 987 – David Smith (1970) 948 – Brenen Thompson (2025) 932 – Kevin Coleman (2024) 924 – Danny Knight (1982) 923 – Jameon Lewis (2013) 922 – Chad Bumphis (2012) 918 – De’Rynnya Wilson (2015) 917 – Fred Ross (2016)

It's a record that is very much in reach for Thompson. He has three games this season with 100 yards or more (vs. Arizona State, at Florida, at Arkansas) and has at least 90 in two others. So, yes, Makai Polk’s record is in danger and should Thompson get close, don’t be surprised for Lebby to try and get him the record.

