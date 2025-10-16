Bulldog Roundup: Initial availability report released for Mississippi State vs. Florida
Mississippi State and Florida released their initial Student-Athlete Availability Reports for Saturday’s game in Gainesville, Fla.
The Bulldogs have already ruled out running back Fluff Bothwell with an injury he suffered two weeks ago against Texas A&M.
Additionally, offensive linemen Brennan Smith and Blake Steen are listed as out and defensive lineman will Whitson is out, too. Steen and Whitson we already knew, but Brennan Smith is a new addition.
Starting safety Isaac Smith and offensive lineman Albert Reese IV are listed as questionable in the report (full list below).
Florida, meanwhile, has 12 total players listed on its report, including six ruled out.
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
Out
RB Fluff Bothwell
DL Will Whitson
OL Brennan Smith
OL Blake Steen
Questionable
S Isaac Smith
OL Albert Reese IV
Florida
Out
RB Treyaun Webb
EDG LJ McCray
DB Aaron Gates
RB Duke Clark
DB Dijon Johnson
DL Caleb Banks
Questionable
DB Jordan Castell
RB Ja'Kobi Jackson
DB Cormani McClain
DL Brien Taylor Jr.
OL Devon Manuel
TE Tony Livingston
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Auburn, Ala.
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: No. 21 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN+
Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Auburn, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State punter Ethan Pulliam has been selected to The Sporting News Midseason All-America Team. In six games, Pulliam has punted 19 times for 885 yards, averaging 46.6 yards per punt. Of his 19 punts, eight have been over 50 yards and his longest was 67 yards.
- Mississippi State’s soccer team is back home after two weeks of road trips Thursday night when No. 21 Vanderbilt travels to Starkville. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will air on SECN+. The Bulldogs bring a 19-match regular-season, home unbeaten streak into the game after winning their sixth consecutive Magnolia Cup against Ole Miss in their last action at the MSU Soccer Field. Large crowds have been a theme of the season, with three all-time top-10 attendance marks already this year, and a fourth that cracked the top 10 before being pushed out by the Ole Miss crowd.
