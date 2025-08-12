Bulldog Roundup: Isaac Smith added to Bednarik Award watchlist
Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith has more competition this season to be the Bulldogs’ most outstanding defender than he did last year.
But this year he’ll also be competing against the nation’s best players for the Chuck Bednarik Award.
Smith was named to the 2025 Chuck Benarick Award watch list by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
Last season, Smith led the SEC in tackles and was seventh in the nation with 127 tackles. He also had 1.5 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Smith was also one of four FBS players to have a game with 20 or more tackles. Smith’s 20-tackle game came against Tennessee and it was the sixth time since 1994 a Mississippi State defender reached that mark.
If the Bulldogs had more than two games in 2024, Smith might’ve been an All-American. Instead he was named to the All-SEC second team. This preseason, Smith has been named to Media's Preseason All-SEC Third Team as a defensive back, the Athlon Sports Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a safety and the Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC Second Team.
Mississippi State will continue preseason practices after Monday’s off day this week and the Bulldogs will have another scrimmage Saturday morning. However, that scrimmage (and all practices this week) are closed to the public.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State track and field announced the hiring of Daniel McArthur as an assistant coach. Most recently, McArthur was a sports performance specialist at Champions Sports Performance in Cornelius, North Carolina. McArthur developed athletes across various age ranges and sports, building an athletic foundation with the students he worked with. He competed in throwing events at North Carolina and was a 12-time All-ACC athlete, the 2021 Indoor ACC Field MVP and posted the seventh-highest mark in the indoor shot put in NCAA history.
