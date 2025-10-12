Cowbell Corner

Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State cancels future series against Washington State

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Brock Dieu (65) lifts wide receiver Tony Freeman (0) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter om at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The SEC’s decision to move to a nine-game conference schedule was always going to require teams to adjust future schedules.

Mississippi State has made its first major one.

On Friday, the university announced its future home-and-home series against Washington State has been cancelled.

“Based on new scheduling parameters, Mississippi State and Washington State have mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home football series, originally scheduled to begin in Starkville in 2030, followed by a game in Pullman in 2031. Under the agreement, neither institution will incur financial penalties as a result of the cancellation.

The schedule modification follows the SEC’s decision to move to a nine-game conference format beginning in 2026, which required Mississippi State to eliminate a future non-conference matchup.”

The next major decision for Mississippi State will be related to the 2026 schedule. Currently, the Bulldogs have non-conference games scheduled against Louisiana-Monroe, Minnesota, Try and Tennessee Tech.

Because of the SEC’s rule that teams must play at least one non-SEC team from a Power 4 conference, Minnesota will not be removed. So, it’ll be one of the other three games.

The game against Minnesota is part of a home-and-home series with the Bulldogs traveling north in 2026 and the Gophers coming south in 2027.

Mississippi State also had two other future non-conference series already scheduled. In 2028 and 2029, the Bulldogs will face Memphis and in 2030 and 2031 will face Southern Miss.

We also know who the Bulldogs’ SEC opponents will be for the next four year.

The Bulldogs’ three annual opponents, starting next season, will be Alabama, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. They’ll also face Auburn, Missouri and Oklahoma at home and LSU, South Carolina and Texas on the road.

