List of outgoing Mississippi State players finalized, but more incoming is expected
Because of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday on Monday, Wednesday became the last day for team's to process transfer paperwork. That means Mississippi State is done watching Bulldogs leave Starkville for other places.
Players in the portal can still sign and participate in spring practices if they're able to enroll at the school before the school's enrollment deadline.
Mississippi State is saying goodbye to nearly 40 players this transfer portal cycle. The last Bulldog to enter the transfer portal was offensive tackle Jayvin James. James had reportedly informed Mississippi State of his decision to enter the portal on Friday, the deadline for players to do so.
He entry into the portal was delayed because of the weekend and holiday, but James is now in the transfer portal.
James started all 12 games he played in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore, including nine games at left tackle. He played a career-high 856 snaps and allowed only three sacks and committed six penalties.
He's the second starting offensive lineman to enter the portal in the final week, joining Zack Owens who has already committed to Missouri.
Offensive line was quickly identified as a an area in need of an infusion of talent to get better in 2026. So far, in addition to having Canon Boone's waiver an year of eligibility granted, the Bulldogs have brought in seven offensive linemen through the transfer portal. And they're still likely to add one more.
Many inside and outside the program are hoping that final addition is former Colorado tackle Jordan Seaton, the No. 4 overall-rated player in the portal by On3. Seaton visited Mississippi State first before taking visits to Miami (FL) and LSU. He's also reportedly planning to visit Oregon and, maybe, Texas although its unclear when he left Baton Rouge (if at all) and when his next visits would take place.
Last week Mississippi State also brought in Jackson State offensive lineman Mason Barton who could still be added to the Bulldogs' 2026 transfer portal class.
But right now, all eyes are on Seaton and what his decision will be.
Mississippi State 2026 Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 18
- 247Sports: No. 34
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- OL Tyler Miller (LSU)
- DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
- OT Miles McVay (North Carolina)
- LB Gavin Holman (Florida State)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover (USF)
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck (Tulsa)
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell (Ole Miss)
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head (Memphis)
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball (West Virginia)
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard (Cal)
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce (Penn State)
- DT Kai McClendon (Washington)
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis (Tulsa)
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams (BYU)
- OL Zack Owens (Missouri)
- WR Ricky Johnson (Utah)
- OL Jayvin James
