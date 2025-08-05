Bulldog Roundup: New Mississippi State WR lands on College Football Freaks List
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson made a bold proclamation after Monday’s preseason practice.
When asked who would win a foot race between himself and cornerback Kelley Jones, Thompson didn’t hesitate to answer.
“Definitely me,” Thompson said after Monday's practice.
Perhaps one day this season we’ll Jones and Thompson settle that in an actual race, but only one of them was a part of The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s list of College Football Freaks Lists 2025.
Thompson was ranked No. 91 in Feldman’s list of 101 athletes. Here’s what Feldman had to say about Mississippi State’s new wide receiver:
“He spent three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to MSU, where he caught 19 passes for 230 yards and two TDs. A former high school QB who won the Texas 3A 200-meter title running 21.27, the 5-9, 170-pound Thompson clocked a blazing 23.7 mph this offseason. He bench pressed 305 pounds and squatted 405. He’s expected to have a big season for the Bulldogs, taking over the slot spot that Kevin Coleman had, where he put up big numbers last season before transferring.”
(Note: Thompson only played two seasons at Oklahoma. His freshman season was at Texas.)
There’s no reward to being on this list for Thompson, but there is a secondary reward for Mississippi State fans. A year ago, would any Bulldogs have made this list?
Maybe. Maybe not.
But one Bulldog did make it in the inaugural ranking and that’s a sign of progress fans will welcome.
