Bulldog Roundup: Newcomers steal Senior Night spotlight
On a night that was supposed to honor and celebrate the Mississippi State soccer team, it was the four newcomers that stole the show.
In a 4-0 victory against Louisiana Tech, three freshmen scored goals as well as Kyra Taylor, who transferred to Mississippi State from Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs have scored 10 goals this season by 10 different players.
“It's a credit to the group. It's a credit to the system that we play," coach Nick Zimmerman said. "Ultimately it is a step in the right direction. A lot of things that we worked on just last week, you know, just from Baylor and Oklahoma State were really important. We're trying to be more dangerous and create more chances. We still have to look at some things, but it was a great step in the right direction. I'm really proud of the group overall."
Taylor’s goal came in the 27th minute on a rebound from Ally Perry’s shot that bounced off the crossbar. Adia Symmonds scored a goal on a penalty kick in the 38th minute. Laila Murillo and Elsa Johnson each scored goals in the second half.
Mississippi State finished the match with a season-high 25 shots and 16 shots on goal, while Louisiana Tech had just three attempts. Mississippi State also earned a season-high-tying nine corner kicks, and finished the match with 68 percent of possession, which trails only their performance in the season-opener against Jacksonville State (70 percent).
"The joke, right, is if you have the ball then it's really, really hard for teams to create chances, and that's something that we pride ourselves on is dominating possession," Zimmerman added. "It was another night where we dominated the ball, and that's going to be our common theme of what we're trying to be as an organization. We want to have the ball. We want to enjoy it."
Mississippi State will wrap up its non-conference schedule with a road trip to South Alabama on Sunday. That match will air on ESPN+ at 2 p.m.
