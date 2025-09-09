Bulldog Roundup: PFF shows Mississippi State love after upset win
Mississippi State started off its week with a slew of weekly honors and awards.
Nic Mitchell was named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week yesterday and Albert Reese IV was named an SEC co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Curiously, Brenen Thompson who had eight catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns including the game-winner, was nowhere to be found in the SEC weekly awards. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.
But Thompson has picked at least one weekly honor. ProFootballFocus, who has a college football division, named Thompson its Offensive Player of the Week. PFF noted that quarterback Blake Shapen had a perfect 158.3 passer rating when throwing to him.
Thompson had a 70.1 grade from PFF.
“Thompson, billed as one of the fastest players in college football with sub-4.4 speed, looked every bit the part as no Sun Devil defender could stay with him,” PFF said about Thompson. “He finished the night with six catches for 133 yards, cementing himself as a true breakout weapon in the Bulldogs’ offense.”
PFF also named Reese to its National Team of the Week with an 80.4 offensive grade. Both Thompson and Reese were named to PFF’s SEC Team of the Week, as was Kalvin Dinkins who received a 82.3 defensive grade from PFF.
For his part, Shapen was named to the Davey O’Brien’s Great 8 for Week Two after throwing for 279 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Did You Notice?
- There are now 10 former Mississippi State soccer players active in the professional ranks around the globe. Ruthny Mathurin signed over the weekend with Racing Power FC in Portugal's Liga BPI where she will join former Bulldog teammate Aitana Martinez-Montoya for the upcoming season.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"As coaches, we failed to get through to them. As coaches, we failed to make our coaching points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now, their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is how great you are and how easy its going to be ... and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."- Mike Leach