Bulldog Roundup: SEC announces soccer, volleyball TV schedules
The reigning SEC soccer champions will be featured on SEC Network just once during the upcoming season.
The conference announced its television schedule for both soccer and volleyball on Thursday. The only soccer match fans will see on SEC Network will be the Bulldogs’ August 24 match against No. 10 Wake Forest.
In September, Mississippi State will make two appearances on ESPNU beginning with the conference opener at home against Tennessee on September 12. That match is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. The following week will see the Bulldogs travel to No. 19 Texas for a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU on September 18.
Fans can get primed for all the action this season with the SEC Now: Soccer Season Preview on Friday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. The one-hour special is hosted by Dari Nowkhah with former Georgia standout Marion Crowder and former Kentucky head coach Ian Carry to discuss all the must-knows ahead of first kick. A similar show previewing the volleyball season will air on August 15 at 6 p.m.
2025 SEC Network Mississippi State Soccer Schedule
August 24: Wake Forest at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m.
November 2-9: SEC Soccer Tournament
2025 SEC Network Mississippi State Volleyball Schedule
October 10: Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 6 p.m.
November 14: Missouri at Mississippi State, 6 p.m.
November 16: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 2 p.m.
November 21-25: SEC Volleyball Tournament
