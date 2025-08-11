Bulldog Roundup: Senior midfielder named to watchlist
A key contributor to Mississippi State soccer’s SEC Championship-winning team a year ago is getting some recognition before the 2025 season kicks off later this week.
Senior Ally Perry has been named to the United Soccer Coaches' Midfielders To Watch List.
Perry is one of five SEC players on this year's list. She earned First Team All-SEC honors last season after leading the Bulldogs in goals (10), points (24), shots (96) and shots on goal (41). Perry ranked 10th in the SEC in goals per game (0.45), total goals and points last year and tied the school record with five game-winning goals, which ranked No. 17 nationally. She recorded at least one point in 50 percent of State's matches in 2024.
The Frisco, Texas, native was ranked as the No. 44 player in the country by TopDrawerSoccer last year.
No. 20 Mississippi State will begin its SEC title defense Thursday evening against UT Martin. Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Starkville.
The Bulldogs’ second exhibition match, and last before the real matches are played, against Louisiana-Monroe was cut short over the weekend by severe weather.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the 41st minute after forcing a turnover on the Warhawks' side of the field. Freshman Adia Symmonds took possession and deposited the ball in the net. State led 1-0 at halftime.
In the second half, the Bulldogs surrendered a penalty kick, and ULM converted from the spot in the 51st minute. The teams remained tied until ULM found the net again in the 78th minute.
"Today was another great test," coach Nick Zimmerman said. "We were able to get all of eligible players some minutes. We had some good moments, and some moments we'll look to correct. That's why we play these exhibition games. We're looking forward to opening our season in front of the best fans in the country."
