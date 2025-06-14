Bulldogs can make great impression on several impact visitors
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby is set to have a rather wide variety of recruits in town for official visits this weekend which includes several players already pledged to the program in attendance.
One of the top players in the country expected to be in town is top 20 lineman Danny Beale from Arkansas, who is one of the most versatile players in the country.
Having several committed recruits coming in for visits certainly helps promote the Bulldogs' brand and possibly persuade others to get on board.
Mississippi State enters the weekend with 10 players pledged and a class which ranks No. 11 in the SEC, No. 44 nationally, according to 247sports composite rankings.
DL Danny Beale, Wynne, Arkansas
The 6-foot-4, 315 pound defensive tackle is one of the more highly regarded athletes nationally and has terrorized backfields across the state of Arkansas at the high school level throughout his prep career.
Beale is the No. 115 overall prospect, No. 16 among defensive lineman and easily the top player in Arkansas for the 2026 class, according to 247sports recruiting rankings.
He has reported 22 total offers from the likes of Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Oregon, SMU, Texas A&M, USC and many others.
Mississippi State has plenty of playing time to offer a prospect like Beale, who can likely help either side along the line of scrimmage immediately once he steps on campus.
DB Jax Pope of Buford, Georgia
The 6-foot 180 pound defensive back is the No. 1,292 overall prospect in the country, No. 132 ranked safety in the country and No. 134 player in the heavily talented Peach State.
Pope has drawn interest from Mississippi State along with Boston College, Stanford, Duke, and Arkansas and totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss and multiple pass breakups during his junior season.
DL Darryl Rivers, Powder Springs, Georgia
The 6-foot-5, 271 pound lineman offers a versatile skillset at the next level as he can play multiple positions on the defensive front.
He recorded 55 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a junior which has brought upon plenty of interests from schools such as Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Auburn, Georgia, Maryland, UCF and many others.
DL Marshall Smith, Collierville, Tennessee
Although Smith hasn't received an evaluation from multiple recruiting services, he still has a solid offer list which consists of Mississippi State, UNLV, Memphis and other Group of FIve schools.
The 6-foot-5, 245 pound edge rusher recorded 21 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks as a junior.
LB Katrell Webb of Collins Hill, Georgia
Several schools such as Florida State, Purdue, Stanford, Indiana and Mississippi State seem to be in contention for the 6-foot-3, 235 pound linebacker.
Webb recorded 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, five sacks and one forced fumble during his junior season.
He is just outside of 4-star status as the No. 519 overall player in the country, No. 50 among edge rushers and No. 61 inside the state of Georgia.
DL Garrett Witherington, Birmingham, Alabama
Another edge rusher to keep an eye on this weekend is Witherington, who possesses exceptional size and offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Penn State and many others.
He is the No. 972 overall prospect in the country, No. 100 among defensive lineman and No. 37 player in Alabama, according to 247sports.
LB Maurice Jones Jr, Orlando, Florida
Jones is another player to keep an eye on in the coming weeks as he trends as a potential Bulldogs commit.
At this point in his recruitment, the 6-foot-3, 210 pound athlete has just one Power Five Conference offer from Mississippi State along with small school offers such as Appalachian State, Charlotte, Florida International, Marshall, Southern Miss and many others.
OL Charles Humphrey of Knoxville, Tennessee
Humphrey is a towering offensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-7, 291 pounds with Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Ole Miss and many other offers.
He is the No. 972 overall prospect in the country, No. 80 among tackles and No. 28 player in the state of Tennessee.
OL Jayden Ross of Ocean Springs, Mississippi
It's continues to be obvious in this recruiting cycle that Lebby's staff is in the process of rebuilding the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball.
The 6-foot-6, 315 pound tackle prospect holds several offers from the likes of Mississippi State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Baylor, Tulane, Jacksonville State, Liberty, James Madison and many others.
Ross currently ranks No. 93 among offensive tackles and No. 31 player in Mississippi, according to 247sports.
WR Kavon Conciauro, Warner Robins, Georgia
With just a month left until his commitment date, Conciauro heads to town just outside 4-star status.
The 6-foot-3, 195 pound receiver holds close to 20 power five offers from the likes of Mississippi State, Georgia Duke, Auburn, Florida State, Colorado, Vanderbilt and many others.
Conciauro currently ranks No. 434 overall, No. 67 at his position and No. 51 in the state of Georgia, per 247sports..
After three seasons at the varsity level, he has recorded 62 receptions for 990 yards and 14 touchdowns along with 33 career tackles and several pass breakups at cornerback.
TE Luke Hutchinson, Nashville, Tennessee
The 6-foot-4, 235 pound athlete holds offers from Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Virginia, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska and many others.
He caught 26 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns as a junior for Montgomery Bell Academy.
Hutchinson has a strong football pedigree as his father, Steve, was a first round NFL Draft pick in 2001 by Seattle and went onto become a seven-time Pro Bowler.
Players currently pledged to the Bulldogs who are expected to be in attendance are defensvie back Kolby Barnett, defensive back Camron Brown and wide receiver Camden Capehart.