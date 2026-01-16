Bulldogs host elite OT Jordan Seaton amid offensive line turnover
In this story:
Ask and thou shall receive, right?
Mississippi State fans wanted to see their football program overhaul the offensive line after another poor season from that unit.
Those fans are getting their wish, maybe even more than they had expected.
On Thursday night, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Zack Owens has entered the transfer portal. Owens played in all 13 games for the Bulldogs and made 10 starts at both guard spots. Owens didn't have a terrible season. He allowed just one sack, six hurries, 10 quarterback pressures and was penalized three times.
Considering how others played, Owens was one of the better offensive linemen for the Bulldogs. But his time in Starkville will last just one season.
Mississippi State lost a potential starter for next season, but has an even better prospect visiting the school right now.
One of the transfer portal's top rated offensive tacklesJordan Seaton is on an official visit to Starkville on Friday. Seaton spent two seasons at Colorado and was the highest-rated high school recruit Deion Sanders had signed to the Buffaloes.
Seaton earned All-Big 12 honors in both of his seasons and was a freshman All-American after the 2024 season. He played 809 total snaps and allowed just three sacks as a true freshman.
In 2025, Seaton started the first nine games of the season for Colorado before suffering an injury that kept him on the sidelines for the rest of the season. In those nine games, he allowed only one sack and five quarterback pressures and was named second-team All-Big 12.
Signing Seaton to a deal to come to Mississippi State would be massive win for the Bulldogs. A top-rated offensive tackle that can slide right into the starting left tackle job? Quarterback Kamario Taylor has to be giddy with that thought.
However, Mississippi State will have to compete against Texas and Oregon for Seaton's signature. But the Bulldogs may have an ace up their sleeve.
Mississippi State's current offensive line coach, Phil Loadholt, was the Colorado offensive line coach for Seaton's freshman season. He most likely also had a role in recruiting Seaton, too. There's definitely a relationship there.
Would that be enough to land one of the biggest transfer signings? We'll find out soon enough.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 13
- 247Sports: No. 32
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- OL Tyler Miller (LSU)
- DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
- Ot Miles McVay (North Carolina)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
- OL Zack Owens
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.