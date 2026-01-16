Bulldogs host elite OT Jordan Seaton amid offensive line turnover

Ask and thou shall receive, right?

Mississippi State fans wanted to see their football program overhaul the offensive line after another poor season from that unit.

Those fans are getting their wish, maybe even more than they had expected.

On Thursday night, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Zack Owens has entered the transfer portal. Owens played in all 13 games for the Bulldogs and made 10 starts at both guard spots. Owens didn't have a terrible season. He allowed just one sack, six hurries, 10 quarterback pressures and was penalized three times.

Considering how others played, Owens was one of the better offensive linemen for the Bulldogs. But his time in Starkville will last just one season.

Mississippi State lost a potential starter for next season, but has an even better prospect visiting the school right now.

One of the transfer portal's top rated offensive tacklesJordan Seaton is on an official visit to Starkville on Friday. Seaton spent two seasons at Colorado and was the highest-rated high school recruit Deion Sanders had signed to the Buffaloes.

Seaton earned All-Big 12 honors in both of his seasons and was a freshman All-American after the 2024 season. He played 809 total snaps and allowed just three sacks as a true freshman.

In 2025, Seaton started the first nine games of the season for Colorado before suffering an injury that kept him on the sidelines for the rest of the season. In those nine games, he allowed only one sack and five quarterback pressures and was named second-team All-Big 12.

Signing Seaton to a deal to come to Mississippi State would be massive win for the Bulldogs. A top-rated offensive tackle that can slide right into the starting left tackle job? Quarterback Kamario Taylor has to be giddy with that thought.

However, Mississippi State will have to compete against Texas and Oregon for Seaton's signature. But the Bulldogs may have an ace up their sleeve.

Mississippi State's current offensive line coach, Phil Loadholt, was the Colorado offensive line coach for Seaton's freshman season. He most likely also had a role in recruiting Seaton, too. There's definitely a relationship there.

Would that be enough to land one of the biggest transfer signings? We'll find out soon enough.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 13

247Sports: No. 32

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)

S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)

OL Tyler Miller (LSU)

DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)

Ot Miles McVay (North Carolina)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

OL Zack Owens

DAWG FEED: