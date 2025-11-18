Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 11

Mississippi State had a great Week 11 in the NFL with several big games by its former players, including one returning from an injury with a big splash.

Taylor Hodges

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) applies pressure to Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) applies pressure to Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee Titans' defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons returned to action after missing two games with an injury.

Despite the 16-13 loss to the Texans, Simmons had three tackles and a sack in his return to action. Simmons now has 5.5 sacks for the season, which is tied with Montez Sweat for the most among former Mississippi State players.

Here's how the rest of the former Bulldogs performed in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Bulldogs in the NFL

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Autry recorded one tackle in a 16-13 win against the Titans.
Season: 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had no punts in a 35-6 win against the Chargers.
Season: 35 punts, 1,651 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 13 IN20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played every offensive snap in a 21-19 loss to the Rams.
Season: 10 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had five tackles and one pass deflection in a 21-19 win against the Seahawks.
Season: 26 tackles (20 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay played just three defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.
Season: 10 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos

Last Week: Was released with an injury designation.
Season: 1 GP

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles, a sack and a TFL in a 22-19 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had four runs for negative four yards.
Season: 253 of 362, 2,587 yards, 21 TD, 6 INT; 33 runs, 117 yards, 1 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson had two tackles in a 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 3 tackles

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons had three tackles, two solo, one sack and one TFL in a 16-13 loss to the Texans.
Season: 28 tackles (20 solo), 4 TFL, 5.5 sack, 5 QBH, 1 FF

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay was inactive (concussion protocol) for the 34-12 win against the Bengals.
Season: 22 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith had two tackles and a TFL in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Season: 7 GP, 12 tackles, 1 TFL

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat had two tackles and a pass deflection in a 19-17 win against the Vikings.
Season: 32 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 5 PD

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat played seven defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football