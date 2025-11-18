Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 11
Tennessee Titans' defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons returned to action after missing two games with an injury.
Despite the 16-13 loss to the Texans, Simmons had three tackles and a sack in his return to action. Simmons now has 5.5 sacks for the season, which is tied with Montez Sweat for the most among former Mississippi State players.
Here's how the rest of the former Bulldogs performed in Week 11 of the NFL season.
Bulldogs in the NFL
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry recorded one tackle in a 16-13 win against the Titans.
Season: 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had no punts in a 35-6 win against the Chargers.
Season: 35 punts, 1,651 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 13 IN20
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played every offensive snap in a 21-19 loss to the Rams.
Season: 10 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had five tackles and one pass deflection in a 21-19 win against the Seahawks.
Season: 26 tackles (20 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay played just three defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.
Season: 10 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Was released with an injury designation.
Season: 1 GP
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles, a sack and a TFL in a 22-19 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had four runs for negative four yards.
Season: 253 of 362, 2,587 yards, 21 TD, 6 INT; 33 runs, 117 yards, 1 TD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson had two tackles in a 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 3 tackles
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons had three tackles, two solo, one sack and one TFL in a 16-13 loss to the Texans.
Season: 28 tackles (20 solo), 4 TFL, 5.5 sack, 5 QBH, 1 FF
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay was inactive (concussion protocol) for the 34-12 win against the Bengals.
Season: 22 solo tackles, 1 PD
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith had two tackles and a TFL in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Season: 7 GP, 12 tackles, 1 TFL
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat had two tackles and a pass deflection in a 19-17 win against the Vikings.
Season: 32 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 5 PD
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat played seven defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Injured Bulldogs
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)