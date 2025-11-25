Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 12
Week 12 of the NFL season provided some eventful games for several former Mississippi State players this past weekend.
Eight former Bulldogs won games, all by six points or less, and two had their games go into overtime. It started on Thursday night when Denico Autry and the Texans defeated the Bills 23-19.
It continued on Sunday with Chicago defensive end Montez Sweat continuing his great season with two sacks in a win against the Steelers. Also in that game, Darius Slay returned to action for Pittsburgh after missing the previous game in concussion protocol.
The highlight of the weekend was Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott leading the Cowboys to a 24-21 win against the Eagles after being down 21-0.
Here's how all of the ex-Mississippi State football players performed in Week 12:
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry was on the field for 20 defensive plays and four special teams plays in a 23-19 win against the Bills.
Season: 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 96 yards (48 avg.) with one landing inside the 20 in a 27-24 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 37 punts, 1,747 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 14 IN20
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played every offensive snap in a 30-24 win against the Titans.
Season: 11 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in a 34-7 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 27 tackles (21 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: On bye week.
Season: 10 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Signed to Tampa Bay practice squad last week.
Season: 1 GP
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones had one tackle and two quarterback hits in a 23-20 OT win against the Colts.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 23 of 36 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also had five runs for nine yards and a touchdown in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.
Season: 276 of 398, 2,941 yards, 23 TD, 7 INT; 38 runs, 126 yards, 2 TD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson had two tackles in a 24-10 loss to the Browns.
Season: 5 tackles
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons had two tackles and a quarterback hit in 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 30 tackles (21 solo), 4 TFL, 5.5 sack, 6 QBH, 1 FF
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay was on the field for 30 percent of the defensive plays after being in concussion protocol last week and had one tackle in a 31-28 loss to the Bears.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: On bye week.
Season: 7 GP, 12 tackles, 1 TFL
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat had three tackles, three TFLs, two sacks and two quarterback hits in a 31-28 win against the Steelers.
Season: 35 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 5 PD
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat had four tackles, two solo, in a 34-27 OT win against the Giants.
Season: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Injured Bulldogs
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)