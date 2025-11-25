Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 12

An epic comeback, return from an injury and the continuation of a great season is included in this week's report of ex-Bulldogs in the NFL.

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball in attempt to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball in attempt to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Week 12 of the NFL season provided some eventful games for several former Mississippi State players this past weekend.

Eight former Bulldogs won games, all by six points or less, and two had their games go into overtime. It started on Thursday night when Denico Autry and the Texans defeated the Bills 23-19.

It continued on Sunday with Chicago defensive end Montez Sweat continuing his great season with two sacks in a win against the Steelers. Also in that game, Darius Slay returned to action for Pittsburgh after missing the previous game in concussion protocol.

The highlight of the weekend was Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott leading the Cowboys to a 24-21 win against the Eagles after being down 21-0.

Here's how all of the ex-Mississippi State football players performed in Week 12:

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Autry was on the field for 20 defensive plays and four special teams plays in a 23-19 win against the Bills.
Season: 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 96 yards (48 avg.) with one landing inside the 20 in a 27-24 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 37 punts, 1,747 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 14 IN20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played every offensive snap in a 30-24 win against the Titans.
Season: 11 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in a 34-7 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 27 tackles (21 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: On bye week.
Season: 10 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos

Last Week: Signed to Tampa Bay practice squad last week.
Season: 1 GP

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones had one tackle and two quarterback hits in a 23-20 OT win against the Colts.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 23 of 36 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also had five runs for nine yards and a touchdown in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.
Season: 276 of 398, 2,941 yards, 23 TD, 7 INT; 38 runs, 126 yards, 2 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson had two tackles in a 24-10 loss to the Browns.
Season: 5 tackles

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons had two tackles and a quarterback hit in 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 30 tackles (21 solo), 4 TFL, 5.5 sack, 6 QBH, 1 FF

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay was on the field for 30 percent of the defensive plays after being in concussion protocol last week and had one tackle in a 31-28 loss to the Bears.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: On bye week.
Season: 7 GP, 12 tackles, 1 TFL

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat had three tackles, three TFLs, two sacks and two quarterback hits in a 31-28 win against the Steelers.
Season: 35 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 5 PD

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat had four tackles, two solo, in a 34-27 OT win against the Giants.
Season: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

