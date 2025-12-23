Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 16

There's a fun sack race going on between two former Mississippi State football players in the NFL.

With two weeks left in the regular season, Chicago's Montez Sweat and Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons are neck-and-neck to see which Bulldogs records the most sacks in 2025.

Sweat picked up one sack this week against the Packers, giving him a half sack advantage over Simmons, 9.5-9. Kansas City's Chris Jones is next with four sacks.

In other news, cornerback Darius Slay remains on Buffalo's reserve/did not report list and Charles Cross is expected to miss three or four more weeks with an injury.

Here's all Mississippi State alumni performed in Week 16 of the NFL season:

Bulldogs in NFL: Week 16 Results

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Had one tackle in a 23-21 win against the Raiders.

Season: 7 tackles, 2 tackle for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Had six punts for 312 yards (52 ypp), one touchback, four inside the 20 and a long of 63 yards.

Season: 55 punts, 2,613 yards, 47.5 avg., long 63, 20 IN20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 38-37 win against the Rams.

Season: 14 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 38-37 loss to the Seahawks.

Season: 41 tackles (29 solo), 1 FF, 15 PD, 3 INT

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins Last Week: Played just three defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 45-21 loss to the Bengals.

Season: 12 GP, 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week: Played 16 special teams snaps in a 23-20 loss to the Panthers.

Season: 2 GP, 1 tackle

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs Last Week: Had two tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 26-9 loss to the Titans.

Season: 17 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Last Week: Completed 21-of-30 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers. Also had two runs for 14 yards.

Season: 378 of 552, 4,175 yards, 28 TD, 10 INT; 47 runs, 154 yards, 2 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders Last Week: Richardson had one tackle in a 23-21 loss to the Texans.

Season: 9 tackles

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans Last Week: Had three tackles, two tackles for a loss and two pass deflections in a 26-9 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 58 tackles, 16 TFL, 9 sacks, 8 QBH, 1 FF, 3 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders Last Week: Had two tackles in a 29-18 loss to the Eagles.

Season: 18 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Had five tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss in a 22-16 OT win against the Packers.

Season: 44 tackles, 13 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 5 PD

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions Last Week: Played 11 offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in a 29-24 loss to the Steelers.

Season: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (bicep)

