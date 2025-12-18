NFL Insider shares estimate on the Charles Cross injury

Hours before kickoff in Seattle, it’s already public knowledge that starting left tackle Charles Cross will be missing this game due to his hamstring injury, sustained last week against the Indianapolis Colts on the game-winning field goal. Backup veteran Josh Jones will be taking his place. But the question that might be on the minds of some Seahawks fans is how long is Cross going to remain out, especially with the postseason just around the corner.

Ian Rapoport has reported that Cross’s injury is considered a 2-4 week one, which means there is a chance he will be ready to roll against the Carolina Panthers in week seventeen and just miss the single game tonight.

It also presents a timeline where he makes his return in the regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, three weeks after the injury. And, of course, in the worst-case scenario, he’s still ready to roll for the Wild Card Round.

Although, worst-case scenario might not be the phrase to utilize. It’s worth noting that hamstring injuries sometimes have the bad habit of lingering on longer than expected and pushing a player’s absence beyond the projected timetable.

Seattle has already experienced this in 2025 with Julian Love, who injured his hamstring in week two, missed one game, returned for one game, and then missed eight straight, having his return date constantly pushed back.

Nevertheless, there is every reason to believe that Charles Cross will be back for the playoffs, especially if Seattle can secure a first round bye in the coming weeks. A divisional round game would take place nearly five weeks after the initial injury, giving him extra time beyond the stated window.

It’s still a very frustrating time for Cross to sustain this injury, as not only is Seattle staring down an intimidating gauntlet of final games and (almost certainly) the postseason, but for Charles personally, he’s also likely playing his final games before contract extension talks.

2026 is Cross’s final year on his rookie contract, and I believe his play has been good enough to easily warrant an early extension. When those negotiations start, ‘helped Seattle secure the NFC’s top seed and a deep postseason run’ will certainly play well.

I’m not entirely convinced that the size and makeup of this future contract will be drastically changed by what happens over the next month, as he’s done more than enough to establish the kind of player that he is to this point in his career.

We have seen plenty of examples of players who are clearly not the best at their position getting paid record breaking contracts simply because they were the next man up, and Cross is almost certainly that next man up. But it certainly wouldn’t be a negative for him to be part of what happens next.

As for Seattle over this upcoming run of games, it’s very important that OC Klint Kubiak and QB Sam Darnold go forward with an understanding of the effect that this injury will have.

Josh Jones has had good stints in the NFL when allowed to play left tackle, but there is ultimately a reason why he’s a journeyman who couldn’t secure a starting job in the most recent offseason. There is going to be a downgrade, particularly in pass protection, and work has to be done to mitigate it.

Get the ball out quickly, keep a tight end or running back near Jones’s hip to chip and double, and try to get Sam on the move to make life easier on Jones. Be grateful that, after tonight’s tricky test against Los Angeles, the Seahawks draw the Panthers and 49ers, who do not offer much in the way of high-end edge pass rush. 21-year-old Nic Scourton, journeyman D.J. Wonnum, three-teams-in-three-years Bryce Huff, and notorious first round bust Clelin Ferrell do not strike fear in the way that Byron Young and Jared Verse do.

But more importantly, be grateful that Cross looks to be returning sooner rather than later, and will be around to help this team in January.

