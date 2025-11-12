Packers Injury Updates: Matt LaFleur Confirms Big News About Elgton Jenkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers are going to shake their midseason funk on offense, it’s going to be without center Elgton Jenkins.
Jenkins suffered a broken fibula during the first half of Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and his season – and perhaps his run with the Packers – probably is over.
“Unfortunately, I’d say it’s highly unlikely,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday when asked if Jenkins could return this season. “It’s a shame because, shoot, he was one of the first guys we drafted when I got here, and just been through a lot with him, and obviously, a lot of great moments. And it’s a shame, because he’s one of our real leaders on our team.”
Monday’s game marked the 101st start of his career. That includes last year’s playoff loss in Philadelphia, when he suffered a stinger on the opening series and did not return.
Jenkins was a focal point of the Packers’ big offseason overhaul of the offensive line. A second-round pick in 2019, Jenkins was a two-time Pro Bowler at left guard. This offseason, the Packers signed left guard Aaron Banks in free agency, moved Jenkins to center and let Josh Myers leave in free agency.
Jenkins wanted to move to center and the Packers thought he could be an All-Pro at his new spot. It wasn’t smooth sailing in nine starts, though LaFleur thought he was improving.
“I think he did a really good job, and I think the more he played, the more comfortable he got within that position,” he said. “Like I said, it’s an unfortunate deal.”
Sean Rhyan, who started all 17 games at right guard last season and the first four games at right guard this season, replaced Jenkins on Monday and will take over at center.
Other than four snaps last season, that was Rhyan’s first game action at center, though he got a lot of work there during training camp and got most of his preseason action at the position.
“I think anytime you have a new center coming, you’re most concerned about the operation,” LaFleur said. “I thought our operation was pretty clean in terms of the quarterback-center exchange.
“I thought there were some things offensively (when) the operation wasn’t good enough, but in regards to his ability and what he’s responsible for, the communication and just making sure that we’re getting the ball back to the quarterback, I thought he did a great job with that.”
More Packers Injury News
With a short turnaround following a Monday game, the team was going to have a walk-through rather than a normal practice. However, there were some positive health updates.
Receiver Romeo Doubs, who missed the end of the Philadelphia game with a chest injury, “should be good to go.”
Doubs leads the team with 35 catches and is second with 446 yards and four touchdowns.
Without Doubs down the stretch, the Packers were without their top three perimeter pass-catchers with Tucker Kraft (knee) on injured reserve and Matthew Golden (shoulder) inactive.
Speaking of Golden, LaFleur said, “We’ll try to integrate him back into practice and see where he’s at.” Golden practiced on Thursday last week but did not on Friday and Saturday.
Defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who missed the last four games with a foot injury, might get back on the practice field this week.
“I would hope so, but I can't confirm that right now,” LaFleur said. With the team not practicing on Wednesday, LaFleur should have a better feel on Thursday.
Packers Sticking With Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus was the kicker three weeks ago against Pittsburgh, two weeks ago against Carolina and last week against Philadelphia, and he will be the kicker again on Sunday against the Giants.
McManus missed two games with an injured quad and told ESPN’s Troy Aikman before the Monday night telecast that he’s still not 100 percent. But the Packers are sticking with the kicker who finished second in field-goal percentage last season but is last this season, even though Lucas Harvrisik made all 10 kicks during his two games, including a franchise-record 61-yard field goal at Arizona.
“Everything’s a discussion,” LaFleur said of shutting McManus down. “Our process is you have to go through medical first, and then the player has a say-so in where he’s at, and the conversations I’ve had with him have been positive, and that, ‘Hey, I’m ready to go.’ And then, obviously, then the performance aspect, in regards to how they perform at practice, and, he he’s done well practice. So, that’s how I have to make a decision.”
With Green Bay standing by McManus, why is it keeping a second kicker on the roster?
“I think Lucas is a really good young, up-and-coming kicker, as well. So, fortunately for us, we have the flexibility within our roster to carry two.”