Bulldogs in the NFL: How Mississippi State's alumni fared in Week 8
Mississippi State had five players on byes this weekend, but there was still plenty of former Bulldogs on NFL fields Sunday and Monday night.
Here's how the former Bulldogs fared:
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry was on the field for 15 defensive plays in the Texans’ 26-15 win against the 49ers.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 blocked field goal.
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay recorded five tackles, three solo, in the Dolphins’ 34-10 win against the Falcons.
Season: 7 GP, 8 tackles, 1 TFL
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Gray was inactive for the Broncos' 44-24 win against the Cowboys.
Season: N/A
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 35-25 win against the Steelers.
Season: 5 GS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle in Monday night’s 28-7 win against the Commanders.
Season: 11 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 19 of 31 passes for 188 yards and two interceptions and also had six carries for 31 yards in a 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 204 of 290, 2,069 yards, 16 TD, 5 INT; 25 runs, 87 yards, 1 TD
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons was inactive (hamstring) for the Titans in a 38-14 loss to the Colts.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay had 4 tackles, 2 solo, and 1 TFL in a 35-25 loss to the Packers.
Season: 15 solo tackles, 1 PD
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith was on the field for only eight defensive plays in a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 4 GP, 5 tackles
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat registered seven tackles, four solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack and a QB hit in a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
Season: 25 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sack, 2 PD
Bulldogs on Bye Weeks
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had five punts for 207 yards (41.4 avg.), two punts landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 62 yards in a 35-7 loss to the Rams in London.
Season: 30 punts, 1,441 yards, 48.0 avg., long 62, 10 inside 20
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 27-19 win against the Texans.
Season: 7 GS
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had four tackles in a 35-7 win against the Jaguars in London.
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 1 PD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson played seven snaps on special teams in a 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 1 tackle
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat recorded three tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks and one QBH in a 24-9 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Bulldogs on Injured Reserve
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)