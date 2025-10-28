Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: How Mississippi State's alumni fared in Week 8

Mississippi State's former players experienced the full spectrum of emotions in this week's slate of NFL games.

Taylor Hodges

Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (40) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (40) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State had five players on byes this weekend, but there was still plenty of former Bulldogs on NFL fields Sunday and Monday night.

ICYMI: Mississippi State releases official depth chart for Week 10

Here's how the former Bulldogs fared:

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Autry was on the field for 15 defensive plays in the Texans’ 26-15 win against the 49ers.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 blocked field goal.

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay recorded five tackles, three solo, in the Dolphins’ 34-10 win against the Falcons.
Season: 7 GP, 8 tackles, 1 TFL

J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos

Last Week: Gray was inactive for the Broncos' 44-24 win against the Cowboys.
Season: N/A

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 35-25 win against the Steelers.
Season: 5 GS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle in Monday night’s 28-7 win against the Commanders.
Season: 11 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 19 of 31 passes for 188 yards and two interceptions and also had six carries for 31 yards in a 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 204 of 290, 2,069 yards, 16 TD, 5 INT; 25 runs, 87 yards, 1 TD

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons was inactive (hamstring) for the Titans in a 38-14 loss to the Colts.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay had 4 tackles, 2 solo, and 1 TFL in a 35-25 loss to the Packers.
Season: 15 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith was on the field for only eight defensive plays in a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 4 GP, 5 tackles

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat registered seven tackles, four solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack and a QB hit in a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
Season: 25 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sack, 2 PD

Bulldogs on Bye Weeks

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had five punts for 207 yards (41.4 avg.), two punts landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 62 yards in a 35-7 loss to the Rams in London.
Season: 30 punts, 1,441 yards, 48.0 avg., long 62, 10 inside 20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 27-19 win against the Texans.
Season: 7 GS

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had four tackles in a 35-7 win against the Jaguars in London.
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 1 PD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson played seven snaps on special teams in a 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 1 tackle

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat recorded three tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks and one QBH in a 24-9 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Bulldogs on Injured Reserve

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football