Mississippi State releases official depth chart for Week 10
Mississippi State is headed back to the site of its last SEC win this Saturday.
The Bulldogs will face Arkansas, another SEC team looking for its first conference win, Saturday two years after beating the Razorbacks 7-3.
That was the last time the Bulldogs won an SEC game. Arkansas won last season's game 58-25, but this year's version of both squads are vastly different.
"This team in comparison to last year's team is night and day," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said on Monday. "We got a good football team this year. We did not a year ago. We've got a good enough football team to win."
Arkansas has undergone an inseason change. The school fired Sam Pittman and named Bobby Petrion the interim head coach, which has resulted in some changes to how the Razorbacks look on film.
"Offensively, no. Defensively, they're completely different," Lebby said when asked about the differences in Arkansas under two different head coaches. "(Petrino) made a change at defensive coordinator, linebacker and at defensive line. So, we've got three games that we've watched that can kind of give you the information of what we're going to get this weekend. So it's very, very limited tape, but feel like we've got a good grasp of what it's going to look like and what we're going to get."
Mississippi State fans wanting to see a major change as a result of the outcome of Saturday's loss to Florida will be disappointed looking at the depth chart.
Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 10
Offense
Quarterback
Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor
Running Back
Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten
Wide Receiver
Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson
Wide Receiver
Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee
Slot Receiver
Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson
Tight End
Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese
Left Tackle
Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Left Guard
Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center
Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum
Right Guard
Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right Tackle
Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ray Thomas
Nose Tackle
Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs
Defensive End
Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head
Jack
Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders
Mike
Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest
Dime
Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart
Sam
Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell
Cornerback
Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
Cornerback
Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis
Safety
Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson
Safety
Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes
Specialists
Punter
Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
Kicker
Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck
Long Snapper
Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper
Punt Returner
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
Kick Returner
Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III