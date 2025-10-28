Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State releases official depth chart for Week 10

The Bulldogs head to the site of their last SEC win with a depth chart featuring minimal changes after fourth-straight loss.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) and wide receiver Jordan Mosley (4) react during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) and wide receiver Jordan Mosley (4) react during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mississippi State is headed back to the site of its last SEC win this Saturday.

The Bulldogs will face Arkansas, another SEC team looking for its first conference win, Saturday two years after beating the Razorbacks 7-3.

That was the last time the Bulldogs won an SEC game. Arkansas won last season's game 58-25, but this year's version of both squads are vastly different.

"This team in comparison to last year's team is night and day," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said on Monday. "We got a good football team this year. We did not a year ago. We've got a good enough football team to win."

Arkansas has undergone an inseason change. The school fired Sam Pittman and named Bobby Petrion the interim head coach, which has resulted in some changes to how the Razorbacks look on film.

"Offensively, no. Defensively, they're completely different," Lebby said when asked about the differences in Arkansas under two different head coaches. "(Petrino) made a change at defensive coordinator, linebacker and at defensive line. So, we've got three games that we've watched that can kind of give you the information of what we're going to get this weekend. So it's very, very limited tape, but feel like we've got a good grasp of what it's going to look like and what we're going to get."

Mississippi State fans wanting to see a major change as a result of the outcome of Saturday's loss to Florida will be disappointed looking at the depth chart.

Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 10

Mississippi State depth chart vs. Arkansas, Week 10
Mississippi State depth chart vs. Arkansas, Week 10 / Mississippi State Athletics

Offense

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) scrambles in the backfield as Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Colin
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) scrambles in the backfield as Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Colin Simmons (1) attempts to make the tackle during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Quarterback

Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (6) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter.
Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (6) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) catches the ball for a touchdown over Texas Longhorns.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) catches the ball for a touchdown over Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Ayden Williams (11) runs after a catch during the third quarter.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Ayden Williams (11) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) does the “horns down” gesture after a touchdown.
Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) does the “horns down” gesture after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Tight End

Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese

Left Tackle

Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Center

Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum

Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive linemen Trevor Mayberry (61) reacts during the second quarter.
Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive linemen Trevor Mayberry (61) reacts during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins

Defense

Defensive Tackle

Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ray Thomas

Nose Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head

Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nic Mitchell (40) reacts with linebacker Branden Jennings (44).
Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nic Mitchell (40) reacts with linebacker Branden Jennings (44) and defensive back Isaac Smith (2) after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders

Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Derion Gullette (16) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16).
Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Derion Gullette (16) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball as Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Isaac Smith (2).
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball as Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Isaac Smith (2) makes the tackle during overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Sam

Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones (1) returns an interception during the second quarter.
Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones (1) returns an interception during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Cornerback

Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) catches the ball for a touchdown as Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive ba
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) catches the ball for a touchdown as Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back DeAgo Brumfield (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Brylan Lanier (3) reacts with defensive back Kelley Jones (1) after a pass breakup
Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Brylan Lanier (3) reacts with defensive back Kelley Jones (1) after a pass breakup during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes

Specialists

Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Mississippi State Kicker Kyle Ferrie (#80) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at
Mississippi State Kicker Kyle Ferrie (#80) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Kicker

Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck

Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

