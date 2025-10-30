Bulldogs in the NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 9
Every active former Mississippi State football player in the NFL will be in action this weekend.
Each day with an NFL game will feature a former Bulldog, starting Thursday night when Willie Gay Jr. and the Miami Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens.
Gay had his best showing with Miami last week. He had five tackles and was the highest-graded defensive player (79.6) for the Dolphins this season.
Here’s when former Mississippi State players will take the field in Week 9 of the NFL season:
Thursday
Baltimore Ravens (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (2-6), 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay recorded five tackles, three solo, in the Dolphins’ 34-10 win against the Falcons.
Season: 7 GP, 8 tackles, 1 TFL
Sunday
Chicago Bears (4-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5), Noon, CBS
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat registered seven tackles, four solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack and a QB hit in a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.Season: 25 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sack, 2 PD
Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2), Noon, FOX
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Bye
Season: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Carolina Panthers (4-4) at Green Bay Packers (5-1-1), Noon, FOX
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 35-25 win against the Steelers.
Season: 5 GS
Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-7), Noon, CBS
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons was inactive (hamstring) for the Titans in a 38-14 loss to the Colts.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF
Indianapolis Colts (7-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3), Noon, CBS
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay had 4 tackles, 2 solo, and 1 TFL in a 35-25 loss to the Packers.
Season: 15 solo tackles, 1 PD
Denver Broncos (6-2) at Houston Texans (3-4), Noon, FOX
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Gray was inactive for the Broncos' 44-24 win against the Cowboys.
Season: N/A
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry was on the field for 15 defensive plays in the Texans’ 26-15 win against the 49ers.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 blocked field goal.
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-5), 3:05 p.m., FOX
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Bye
Season: 30 punts, 1,441 yards, 48.0 avg., long 62, 10 inside 20
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Bye
Season: 1 tackle
New Orleans Saints (1-7) at Los Angeles Rams (5-2), 3:05 p.m., FOX
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Bye
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 1 PD
Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) at Buffalo Bills (5-2), 3:25 p.m., CBS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle in Monday night’s 28-7 win against the Commanders.
Season: 11 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD
Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Washington Commanders (3-5), 7:20, NBC
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Bye
Season: 7 GS
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith was on the field for only eight defensive plays in a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 4 GP, 5 tackles
Monday
Arizona Cardinals (2-5) at Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1), 7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 19 of 31 passes for 188 yards and two interceptions and also had six carries for 31 yards in a 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 204 of 290, 2,069 yards, 16 TD, 5 INT; 25 runs, 87 yards, 1 TD
Bye Weeks
Cleveland Browns (2-6)
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)