Bulldogs in the NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 9

It's going to be a busy weekend for former Mississippi State football players in the NFL

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls a play in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls a play in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Every active former Mississippi State football player in the NFL will be in action this weekend.

Each day with an NFL game will feature a former Bulldog, starting Thursday night when Willie Gay Jr. and the Miami Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens.

Gay had his best showing with Miami last week. He had five tackles and was the highest-graded defensive player (79.6) for the Dolphins this season.

Here’s when former Mississippi State players will take the field in Week 9 of the NFL season:

Thursday

Baltimore Ravens (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (2-6), 7:15 p.m., Prime Video

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay recorded five tackles, three solo, in the Dolphins’ 34-10 win against the Falcons.
Season: 7 GP, 8 tackles, 1 TFL

Sunday

Chicago Bears (4-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5), Noon, CBS

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat registered seven tackles, four solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack and a QB hit in a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.Season: 25 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sack, 2 PD

Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2), Noon, FOX

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Bye
Season: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Carolina Panthers (4-4) at Green Bay Packers (5-1-1), Noon, FOX

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started and played every offensive snap in the Packers’ 35-25 win against the Steelers.
Season: 5 GS

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-7), Noon, CBS

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons was inactive (hamstring) for the Titans in a 38-14 loss to the Colts.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Indianapolis Colts (7-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3), Noon, CBS

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay had 4 tackles, 2 solo, and 1 TFL in a 35-25 loss to the Packers.
Season: 15 solo tackles, 1 PD

Denver Broncos (6-2) at Houston Texans (3-4), Noon, FOX

J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos

Last Week: Gray was inactive for the Broncos' 44-24 win against the Cowboys.
Season: N/A

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Autry was on the field for 15 defensive plays in the Texans’ 26-15 win against the 49ers.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 blocked field goal.

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-5), 3:05 p.m., FOX

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Bye
Season: 30 punts, 1,441 yards, 48.0 avg., long 62, 10 inside 20

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Bye
Season: 1 tackle

New Orleans Saints (1-7) at Los Angeles Rams (5-2), 3:05 p.m., FOX

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Bye
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 1 PD

Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) at Buffalo Bills (5-2), 3:25 p.m., CBS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle in Monday night’s 28-7 win against the Commanders.
Season: 11 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Washington Commanders (3-5), 7:20, NBC

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Bye
Season: 7 GS

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith was on the field for only eight defensive plays in a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: 4 GP, 5 tackles

Monday

Arizona Cardinals (2-5) at Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1), 7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 19 of 31 passes for 188 yards and two interceptions and also had six carries for 31 yards in a 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 204 of 290, 2,069 yards, 16 TD, 5 INT; 25 runs, 87 yards, 1 TD

Bye Weeks

Cleveland Browns (2-6)

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

