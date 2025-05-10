Bulldogs latest to offer productive 2027 defensive end
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler is the latest program to offer 4-star defensive end Zane Rowe.
The 6-foot-5, 240 pound disruptive pass rusher has been named an All-American by multiple high school media outlets such as MaxPreps and Under Armour.
Rowe is a muti-sport athlete at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas where he excels in football, track and basketball while posting a 3.5 grade point average.
Rowe is a standout on the defensive side of the ball after recording 75 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hurries, nine sacks, five pass breakups and four forced fumbles during just his sophomore campaign.
He can impact the game on offense in the passing game lined up as a tight end.
He is the No. 66 rated player in the nation for the 2026 class, No. 10 among defensive ends and the No. 13 player in Texas, according to 247sports composite rankings.
Rowe now reports 35 scholarship offers from teams around the country with Mississippi State, Arkansas, Arizona State, Arizona, Baylor, Florida State, Texas A&M, SMU, Ohio State, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and many others.
Rowe initially committed to Oklahoma in ninth grade following the Sooners' spring game in April 2024. After an eight month pledge, he opted to reopen his recruitment to be sure of his next move whenever that decision comes.
The Bulldogs 2027 recruiting class is off to a solid start to this point with a commitment from 4-star safety Kennedy Greene out of Douglasville, Georgia.
The 6-foot-2, 195 pound defensive back is ranked No. 158 among sophomores, No. 16 overall safety and No. 17 ranked athlete in the Peach State.
Should Mississippi State force itself into contention for Rowe, it would make him one of the highest rated prospects to ever commit to the program.
His current composite score of 0.9656 would slot him at No. 14 all-time behind former linebacker Willie Gay who recently signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.