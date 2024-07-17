Bulldogs Ready for Their Turn in SEC Media Day Spotlight, The Morning Bell: July 17, 2024

Cowbell Corner

The scene at Omni Dallas Hotel where Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby will speak to reporters in his first appearance at SEC Media Days.
The scene at Omni Dallas Hotel where Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby will speak to reporters in his first appearance at SEC Media Days. / Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS – Half of the SEC programs have had their turn in the spotlight at the Omni Hotel in Dallas and on Wednesday, Mississippi State will get its turn.

First-year coach Jeff Lebby along with first-year quarterback Blake Shapen, linebacker John Lewis and offensive lineman Albert Reese IV will speak with the media Wednesday morning. Lebby will take to the main podium at 10:35 a.m. on SEC Network and then will be a live guest on the SEC Network’s onsite set at 11:45 a.m.

We’ll have live coverage of Lebby’s appearances here.

