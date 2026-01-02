College football free agency officially underway
It’s going to be a long day for Mississippi State coaches and personnel.
As the Bulldogs make their final preparations for Friday night’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against Wake Forest, the NCAA transfer portal officially opened at 12:01 a.m. this morning.
Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby already said he expects to hit the ground running Saturday and that the program’s recruiting personnel stayed in Starkville.
“I'm expecting to get off the bus here on the 3rd and walk straight into my office and be ready for (official visits),” Lebby said Sunday before leaving for Charlotte. “The expectation is we're going to have five or six guys here on campus on the 3rd when the buses roll back in. So, we'll hit the ground running and get ready to roll.
“Our recruiting and our personnel department are actually going to be here (in Starkville). So they won't be there for the game. They'll be here in-house and getting visits set and being ready to roll. That's going to be a huge piece of it. I think those first 5-7 days in the portal with allowing guys to be able to be on campus for visits will be a huge momentum builder for us if we can land the right guys.”
10 a.m. Update
Lebby wasn’t joking about having official visits in Starkville as soon as Saturday. Two visits have already reportedly been scheduled.
On3’s Chris Hummer is reporting that former Houston Christian cornerback Tyran Chappell will be visiting Mississippi State on January 5. He’ll make his visit two days after visiting Michigan State.
Hummer is also reporting former LSU offensive lineman DJ Chester has scheduled a visit to Mississippi State. He’s also reportedly visiting Georgia Tech, Baylor and South Carolina.
Florida State defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins is reportedly visiting Mississippi State, as well as Arkansas, Clemson and Georgia Tech.
If Lebby is expecting 5-6 visitors this weekend, expect a lot more news to be announced soon.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Incoming
- None
Official Visits Scheduled
- CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
Outgoing
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside
- WR Cam Thompson
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
