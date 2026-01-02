College football free agency officially underway

It’s going to be a long day for Mississippi State coaches and personnel.

As the Bulldogs make their final preparations for Friday night’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against Wake Forest, the NCAA transfer portal officially opened at 12:01 a.m. this morning.

Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby already said he expects to hit the ground running Saturday and that the program’s recruiting personnel stayed in Starkville.

“I'm expecting to get off the bus here on the 3rd and walk straight into my office and be ready for (official visits),” Lebby said Sunday before leaving for Charlotte. “The expectation is we're going to have five or six guys here on campus on the 3rd when the buses roll back in. So, we'll hit the ground running and get ready to roll.

“Our recruiting and our personnel department are actually going to be here (in Starkville). So they won't be there for the game. They'll be here in-house and getting visits set and being ready to roll. That's going to be a huge piece of it. I think those first 5-7 days in the portal with allowing guys to be able to be on campus for visits will be a huge momentum builder for us if we can land the right guys.”

10 a.m. Update

Lebby wasn’t joking about having official visits in Starkville as soon as Saturday. Two visits have already reportedly been scheduled.

On3’s Chris Hummer is reporting that former Houston Christian cornerback Tyran Chappell will be visiting Mississippi State on January 5. He’ll make his visit two days after visiting Michigan State.

Hummer is also reporting former LSU offensive lineman DJ Chester has scheduled a visit to Mississippi State. He’s also reportedly visiting Georgia Tech, Baylor and South Carolina.

LSU o-line transfer DJ Chester has set the following visits, a source tells @mzenitz and me:



Georgia Tech

Baylor

South Carolina

Mississippi State



Chester, who is repped by @Agentbutler1 of @AgencyOneSports, has made 14 career starts between C and LT. https://t.co/06huUdracC pic.twitter.com/DyU8YIJhCz — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

Florida State defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins is reportedly visiting Mississippi State, as well as Arkansas, Clemson and Georgia Tech.

Florida State defensive line transfer Jayson Jenkins plans to visit Clemson, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech, his agency @APSportsAgency tells me, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder made five starts for FSU this season. https://t.co/fnNMCaMXj5 pic.twitter.com/MQ5n72F7p0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2026

If Lebby is expecting 5-6 visitors this weekend, expect a lot more news to be announced soon.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Incoming

None

Official Visits Scheduled

CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

Outgoing

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

