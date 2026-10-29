Could Mississippi State WR Anthony Evans III Return for a Fifth Season After Injury?

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III entered the 2026 season with hopes of rewriting the Bulldogs’ record books.

However, an injury and the season-ending loss of quarterback Kamario Taylor could change the outlook for the senior, raising an important question: Could Evans return to Starkville for another season in 2027?

Evans has been one of Mississippi State’s most productive offensive players this season, but his circumstances have changed considerably. With Taylor now ruled out for the remainder of the year, Evans must adjust to a new quarterback while working through an injury that could prevent him from reaching the statistical milestones he originally targeted.

For a receiver who returned to Mississippi State instead of pursuing the NFL after last season, another year of eligibility could become an intriguing possibility.

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) runs with the ball past Louisiana State Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Evans III Was on Pace for a Record-Breaking Season

Evans returned to Starkville after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Georgia. In 2025, he established himself as a reliable target for the Bulldogs, recording 80 receptions for 954 yards and five touchdowns.

His production created high expectations entering his senior season. Through five games in 2026, Evans had accumulated 574 receiving yards, averaging 114.8 yards per game. That pace put him in position to challenge Mississippi State’s single-season receiving record of 1,055 yards, set by Brenen Thompson the previous season.

Although his injury has complicated those ambitions, Evans has continued to produce at a high level when available.

Through Week 8, he had recorded 53 receptions for 647 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked first in the SEC in receptions and receptions per game, while his four 100-yard receiving performances represented a career high for a single season.

Evans also earned a spot on the 2026 Associated Press Midseason All-America Second Team, demonstrating how valuable he has been to the Bulldogs.

However, an injury could prevent him from finishing the season at the level he anticipated.

MISSISSIPPI STATE



ANTHONY EVANS



CATCH OF THE YEAR 🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/58lofYGjAn — SmackTok (@smacktok) September 27, 2026

Kamario Taylor’s Injury Could Change Evans’ Decision

Taylor’s season-ending injury adds another complication for Evans. The quarterback and receiver had an opportunity to build chemistry throughout the season, but Mississippi State must now rely on a different option under center.

That transition could affect Evans’ production as the offense adjusts to a new quarterback. Timing, route adjustments and consistency in the passing game will become increasingly important during the remaining games.

If Evans cannot reach his goals because of the injury and the quarterback change, returning for another season could give him an opportunity to finish his Mississippi State career on his own terms.

A potential reunion with Taylor could also be appealing if the quarterback returns to form after recovering from his injury. However, Evans would need to weigh that possibility against his professional prospects and personal goals.

Is a Fifth Season Actually Possible for Anthony Evans?

Evans played at Georgia in 2023 and 2024 before joining Mississippi State in 2025. The 2026 campaign is therefore his fourth collegiate season.

A fifth season in 2027 is not automatically guaranteed. His eligibility would depend on NCAA rules, his individual eligibility record and whether he qualifies for an additional season through an applicable waiver or other exception.

Evans also has a decision to make regarding his NFL future. He returned to Mississippi State for 2026 with the goal of becoming a focal point of the offense and pursuing program records. Another season could offer additional opportunities to improve his draft stock, but that would depend on his recovery, production and professional evaluation.

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