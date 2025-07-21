Dak Prescott, Chris Jones and other ex-Bulldogs start NFL Training Camps
Mississippi State’s current football players will be reporting to camp in the coming weeks. Several former Bulldogs are reporting their training camps this week.
NFL training camps are starting this week, including the Dallas Cowboys and former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott was with the Cowboys when they arrived in Oxnard, Calif. where they’ll be holding training camp for a little more than three weeks.
The Cowboys will hold their first official practice on Tuesday. Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs will also start their 2025 training camp on Tuesday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.
It was a fairly quiet offseason for Prescott, who is coming off a 2024 season that saw him play in only eight games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. It wasn’t as quiet for the Cowboys organization, who hired a new head coach (Brian Schottenheimer) to replace Mike McCarthy and are again embattled in a contract negotiation with one of their best players, Micah Parsons.
Prescott has some experience negotiating contracts with the Dallas Cowboys. Before last season, Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension. It was his second contract since playing a rookie deal.
Also, Prescott was ranked as the No. 79 player in the NFL’s Top 100 list despite playing in only eight games. In those games, he completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Here’s the full list of training camp reporting dates for all 32 NFL teams:
Arizona Cardinals: July 22
Atlanta Falcons: July 23
Baltimore Ravens: July 22 (Rookies: July 15)
Buffalo Bills: July 22 (Rookies: July 15)
Carolina Panthers: July 22 (Rookies: July 21)
Chicago Bears: July 22 (Rookies: July 19)
Cincinnati Bengals: July 22 (Rookies: July 19)
Cleveland Browns: July 22 (Rookies: July 18)
Dallas Cowboys: July 21
Denver Broncos: July 22 (Rookies: July 16)
Detroit Lions: July 19 (Rookies: July 16)
Green Bay Packers: July 22 (Rookies: July 18)
Houston Texans: July 22
Indianapolis Colts: July 22 (Rookies July 21)
Jacksonville Jaguars: July 22 (Rookies: July 19)
Kansas City Chiefs: July 21
Las Vegas Raiders: July 22 (Rookies: July 17)
Los Angeles Chargers: July 16 (Rookies: July 12)
Los Angeles Rams: July 22
Miami Dolphins: July 22 (Rookies: July 15)
Minnesota Vikings: July 22 (Rookies: July 20)
New England Patriots: July 22 (Rookies: July 19)
New Orleans Saints: July 22
New York Giants: July 22 (Rookies: July 15)
New York Jets: July 22 (Rookies: July 19)
Philadelphia Eagles: July 22
Pittsburgh Steelers: July 23
San Francisco 49ers: July 22 (Rookies: July 15)
Seattle Seahawks: July 22 (Rookies: July 15)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: July 22 (Rookies: July 21)
Tennessee Titans: July 22
Washington Commanders: July 22 (Rookies: July 18)