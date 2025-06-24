Davis Wade Stadium ranked as one of toughest places to play by EA
A year ago, EA Sports bought a ton of goodwill amongst college football fans by bringing back the popular College Football video game series.
Many college football fans dove right back in to the iconic franchise that had been shelved for a decade and the game is coming back this summer with College Football 26. The game is scheduled to release on July 10 and in the runup to the release date, different teasers will be released.
One of those is the toughest places to play in the game. The tougher a stadium is for an away team, the harder it is to do certain things (like see play art pre-snap). It doesn’t necessarily mean that home team is good, which explains why Davis Wade Stadium made the top 25 list.
Mississippi State won just two games last season, finished last in the SEC and is already being predicted to finish last again this season. But EA Sports ranked the Bulldogs’ home field as the 11th hardest place to play.
We all know why that is right? Cowbells.
As one social media user put it, nobody is afraid of a cowbell.
What away teams are afraid of is not being able to hear each other on the field. A quarterback wants to change the pass protection because of an obvious blitz? Or want to call a hot route? Better have some hand signals worked out because one cowbell is loud and annoying on its own. A few thousand cowbells ringing at once should be banned by the Geneva Convention for extreme torture.
Is it an impossible situation to overcome? No and that’s why Davis Wade Stadium isn’t ranked higher.
Now, if the Bulldogs find a way to upset a top-ranked team at Davis Wade Stadium next season, the “toughest places to play” ranking in College Football 27 will be a lot higher.