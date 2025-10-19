Did Mississippi State still receive any top 25 votes after loss to Florida?
For the first time since week two of the college football season, Mississippi State doesn’t appear on the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Bulldogs nearly fell out last week, but still received eight votes to remain in the poll. However, a 23-21 loss to Florida convinced those few voters not to vote for them this week.
Mississippi State had already fallen out of the US LBM Coaches Poll after its loss to Texas A&M two weeks ago.
The Bulldogs didn’t fall in ESPN’s Football Power Index for those looking for a bright spot. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 47 overall and 15th amongst SEC schools.
Frankly, Mississippi State has bigger concerns than if it received any top 25 votes or not.
The Bulldogs have lost three straight games after a 4-0 start and FPI gives them a 33.6 percent chance of reaching six wins with the fourth-hardest remaining schedule in the nation.
As pointed out after the Florida game, the Bulldogs trip to Arkansas on November 1 is now a must-win game if they want to go to a bowl game. It’s likely to be the only game the rest of this season against an unranked opponent since Texas, Georgia, Missouri and Ole Miss are all in the latest top 25 rankings.
Here are the full top 25 rankings released Sunday afternoon:
AP Top 25 College Football Poll
- Ohio State 7-0
- Indiana 7-0
- Texas A&M 7-0
- Alabama 6-1
- Georgia 6-1
- Oregon 6-1
- Georgia Tech 7-0
- Ole Miss 6-1
- Miami (FL) 5-1
- Vanderbilt 6-1
- BYU 7-0
- Notre Dame 5-2
- Oklahoma 6-1
- Texas Tech 6-1
- Missouri 6-1
- Virginia 6-1
- Tennessee 5-2
- South Florida 6-1
- Louisville 5-1
- LSU 5-2
- Cincinnati 6-1
- Texas 5-2
- Illinois 5-2
- Arizona State 5-2
- Michigan 5-2
Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego St. 7, James Madison 6, Boise St. 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll
- Ohio State 7-0
- Indiana 7-0
- Texas A&M 7-0
- Alabama 6-1
- Georgia 6-1
- Oregon 6-1
- Georgia Tech 7-0
- Ole Miss 6-1
- Miami (FL) 5-1
- BYU 7-0
- Oklahoma 6-1
- Vanderbilt 6-1
- Notre Dame 5-2
- Missouri 6-1
- Texas Tech 6-1
- Virginia 6-1
- Tennessee 5-2
- Texas 5-2
- LSU 5-2
- South Florida 6-1
- Cincinnati 6-1
- Louisville 5-1
- Illinois 5-2
- Michigan 5-2
- Arizona State 5-2
Others receiving votes: Navy 59; USC 52; Utah 51; Tulane 45; Houston 34; Iowa 17; James Madison 9; Iowa State 9; San Diego State 4; North Texas 4; Washington 3; UNLV 3; SMU 3; Memphis 3; TCU 2; Pittsburgh 2; Boise State 2; Northwestern 1.