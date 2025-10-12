Did the Bulldogs receive any top 25 votes after bye week?
Mississippi State had completely fallen out of one top 25 poll last week and barely remained in the “receiving votes” column in the other.
Nothing changed for Mississippi State during the bye week and neither did the Bulldogs' standing in the eyes of the voters.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 0-2 SEC) received eight votes in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll and didn't receive any votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll. They had received 10 votes in last week’s version of the AP poll.
It may not make much sense losing votes because of not playing a game, but Mississippi State was already on the edge of not getting any votes last week.
Based on the latest rankings, Mississippi State’s schedule just got a little bit tougher.
Four of the Bulldogs’ final six games are against ranked teams (Ole Miss, Georgia, Missouri and Texas). The other two games are against Florida (who scored eight more points against Texas A&M than Mississippi State did) and Arkansas, who played Tennessee just as close as the Bulldogs did.
Getting to six wins and, in turn, reach bowl eligibility was always going to be difficult. But the reality of the situation is that it’s a lot more difficult than we thought.
The Gators might’ve found their late-season form a lot sooner than they did a year ago and the Razorbacks’ have some new life with Bobby Petrino at the helm (and an offense that is great at running the ball).
The Bulldogs will get their chance at taking one step closer to reaching six wins this week when they travel to Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network.
Here are the full top 25 polls released Monday:
