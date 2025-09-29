Even in defeat, Mississippi State earns respect in latest SEC shorts episode
It’s start of a new week, but some old business must be handled first.
For the first time this season, Mississippi State has to begin its Monday morning at the Loss Claims Department to pick up its L. Luckily, SEC Shorts makes it a quick process for the Bulldogs.
Of all the teams to pick up their “L” in the latest episode from the popular YouTube channel, the Bulldogs actually get the best treatment.
“It took two defensive touchdowns and overtime to beat you. I’m so proud of you Mississippi State,” Regina, the receptionist handing out literal L’s.
But then the jokes start coming once Regina looks at the Bulldogs’ next opponent (at No. 6 Texas A&M) and Mississippi State gets upgraded to a platinum medallion level parking.
Considering how the other SEC teams picking up their losses are treated (Kentucky doesn’t even do a bit things are so bad), it was a good appearance for Mississippi State.
It’d be fun to imagine what it would’ve been like for Tennessee if the Bulldogs had won. Probably some jokes about hearing loss.
The episode does feature all of the SEC teams who lost, including the previously mentioned Kentucky, Auburn, Arkansas, LSU and Georgia. There’s also a Harvard appearance, but I won’t ruin spoil that.
Yes, Arkansas’s recent coaching change is mentioned. Yes, there’s already a “Bobb P Rides Again” t-shirt. Yes, Arkansas made plans to come back to the Loss Claims department.
Of course, in a lot of these types of videos, the funniest bit comes at the very end and that rings especially true for this week’s SEC Shorts. (No, that’s not a bell pun.)
If you’re familiar with series like SEC Shorts and SEC Roll Call (likely to release its Week 5 episode later today) then you know how Mississippi State was treated was actually a sign of respect.
A large part of that is how close the Bulldogs were to beating No. 15 Tennessee, but it’s also an acknowledgement that Mississippi State is getting better.
SEC Shorts is actually a great sign of where your favorite SEC team stands, in terms of perceived talent and hype around the team.
If a school has its own character, like the Vandy Pimp, then you know that school is doing great. If they look like Kentucky, then things are definitely not great.