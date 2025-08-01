Everything Davon Booth, Blake Shapen and Seydou Traore said after Friday's practice
Davon Booth, RB
We discussed in the spring kind of that process of getting that extra year, but talking to coach Tucker the other day. He talked about y'all's relationship and your conversations that you had. What was that like, that process—just kind of confiding in him a little bit and talking to him about your options?
Well, really there really wasn't no options to be honest. Like once I knew I got the yes to come back, like I said, it was a no-brainer to come back for sure.
You got some new guys in your room now. You've had a few months to kind of get to know them now. How do you assess the depth of running back?
It's hard. It's hard to even—I don't know who's going to get reps because everybody's just anywhere, everybody can go. We could be a one-guy, you know? So I feel like coach T(ucker) is going to be in trouble because I don't know how he's going to, you know, plan it out. But, I love the guys in the room like Fluff (Bothwell). He brings energy. Sometimes he's too loud, you know. Got to tell him to be quiet, you know, and all of us, we just carry off what he’s got.
Coach Lebby talked yesterday about how he could put you in on any down and feel good about the situation. How would you describe what you bring to the table as a back?
I just try to do whatever I can to help the team. Whatever they need me to do, then I'm going to do it.
Are there some areas you've improved from a year ago when you first got here?
I got to get better on my short yardage. I had some troubles last season—getting low, staying low, and diving for the extra two yards. So that's what I've really been working on this offseason.
Towards the end of the season last year when you had a couple good games there against SEC opponents, is that what you feel like you're capable of full-time?
Oh, yeah, for sure. I know early in the season, my confidence wasn't as high. First time being in the SEC, I felt like I wasn't worthy of being here. But as it picked up, I felt like this is my spot to play.
Coach said that he felt like you're one of the best kick returners in the country. So beating you out was going to be difficult. Number one, how do you feel about that? But number two, how much fun is it to be a primary back and also the primary returner?
Well, it feels good, getting the appreciation of course. He's a good guy. I love when he says "mob," you know, he screams it out loud. I'm in the business. But I'm trying to score some this year. I don't got the afterburners, so I'm getting a little faster. Hopefully we’re going to see that this year.
What have you seen from Blake so far two days into camp?
Blake looks good. Just where he left off last season, and he's only getting better. He threw me a pass today in the end zone. I dropped it. So that's on me. Blake, I'm sorry, but I'm going to catch it next time.
You missed that spring last year and you got off to a slow start. Then by the end of the year, you were really kind of burning a little bit. How big is it to have that full year under your belt, another spring, and now coming into training camp?
It feels good. Since January, I've been working out well, eating well. My body's changed. I got bigger, faster, stronger. Going into the season, I feel like it's going to be good for me.
How much different do you feel? You came into training camp last year as the new guy. You've got that full season under your belt. How much different does that feel for you?
Now I feel way more in shape. I'm still not used to the humidity here. It's still horrible, but I feel way more in shape.
You talk about the competition in the running back room. It's great guys, but you still want to be first team reps, right?
Whatever it takes to win—whatever coach Tucker’s decision is.
It's only been a couple practices, but there's a few new offensive linemen since the spring. Have you gotten a chance to see them yet or get to know them?
Yeah, a lot of them—they call me Emotion Man. I don't know why. They say it's because of my swag or whatever, but I don't know. But yeah, those are good guys right there. They're loud and very vocal, too.
What's the process like when you have so many new faces year to year—just building chemistry and building an understanding before the games start?
Well, I'm a quiet guy. I don't like to talk a lot, but it's not really hard to just ask, you know, where you from, what position you play, what do you do. Once that bond is made again, it just goes with the flow.
Blake Shapen, QB
Well, Blake, it's your team and you were brought here for that purpose and kind of had the abbreviated season. How does it feel in year two—and maybe an unexpected year two—to kind of take ownership of this?
Yeah, I mean, it's a blessing for me to be able to come back. Me getting hurt last year in game four of the season was big for me just because I got another year from it. So year two in the system now—obviously still learning, still growing—but when you're in year two, you're more experienced and you kind of come prepared already knowing what’s going to be the game plan.
Still early days, but what’s it been like working with the offensive line group?
Yeah, it's been good. Obviously, right now it’s so hot outside. It’s just getting those guys going, but it's been good. We've added some new guys. Brennan Smith at center—he's been awesome. Zack Owens, guys like that. And then Blake Steen—bringing those guys in, they’ve been good. They’re working their tail off right now, just trying to get those guys going every single day.
Coach Bumphis said that this may be one of his favorite groups of receivers. Give us maybe your opinion of the throw-game recipients.
Yeah, this is definitely the most talented room that I’ve been a part of, and I can honestly say that. Last year we were really talented, but it’s pretty crazy to think that you can grow from last year and have an even better room. And I think we do. Me and Coach Bump were actually talking about it the other day—just how good it is to be around those guys. Their personality, but also their talent. We retained a few of them like Jordan Mosley, Ricky Johnson, Frisco McGee, guys like that. Then you add Anthony Evans and Brennan Thompson. We just have depth, and especially in this league, you want to be able to plug in guys whenever you need them. So it’s good.
Along those lines, obviously, you got new transfer receivers in with Brennan and Anthony, but it seems like they didn’t take long to take a leadership role. Did you kind of see that coming?
Yeah. I think early on BT showed his presence, his leadership skills—everything about him—at a very early stage. It’s good to have those guys, especially whenever I have something to say. I know that Brennan or whoever it may be can come in with a powerful voice too and back me up. So it’s pretty special having guys like that in leadership roles.
What kind of receiver is Marcus Allen?
He's awesome. Strong, physical, fast—all the above. He's learned the playbook really fast and he's been fun to watch, too.
Can you break the home run game this year? A lot more depth and talent in that running back room. Talk about having that luxury.
Yeah, I mean it's awesome whenever you're able to run the football and have depth in that room. It's pretty special. That’s what creates throws down the field, the screen game—things like that. But that’s the key to our success: being able to run the football first and then be able to throw it down the field. That’s a huge part of what we’re going to do this year.
What are the guys behind you like? How would you describe their games—Kamario and Mario?
Yeah, I think they're special. I look at Kamario and Luke—those two guys want to come in and learn every single day. Luke, I think he’s very talented. Still learning the playbook. When it's your first year, you're going to have some struggles. But he’s looked very good. Kamario—very physical, fast, can throw the ball a long way. One of the best that I've been around. Two very talented guys and awesome to have them in the room. Great group of guys just to go to work with every day.
You mentioned working with a new center. What’s different about that process specifically, just one-on-one?
I think today I worked with three different centers. So it's just rotating and getting a feel for it. It's obviously different when you’re rolling each drive with a different guy. But it's been good. They're competing every day, which is good to see. They want to be out here, they want to get better, and you can tell by the way they come out to practice.
You mentioned last year everybody was kind of learning each other, and Coach Lebby was kind of learning you, too. What’s it been like between you and him in year two—maybe different than last year?
Yeah, it’s been good. Obviously, when you know somebody a little longer, you grow that relationship. I feel like we’ve been able to do that on and off the field. Communication’s big—he’s the quarterback coach and the OC, so you get to be hands-on with him every day and talk about what we’re going through that day. Being on the same page has been critical. I think our relationship obviously grows the longer you work together.
The drills we were able to see the other day—looked like you and the other quarterbacks really had something on the football. Talk about how the offseason helps contribute to that and the kind of work you put in.
Yeah, I think for us it’s about getting with the receivers and building chemistry with them. That’s what the summer’s for—growing that chemistry, getting on the same timing. That’s critical for day one when you put on the pads. It’s different—things speed up a bit—and having that timing is a big deal.
What goes into that for you personally—recovering from injury and trying to get your fastball back?
Yeah, I didn’t know what that would look like when I came back. But I’ve told a lot of people—I think it’s made me stronger, just because of the rehab and everything I had to do off the field. I was doing a lot more shoulder stuff, bands, things like that, that I didn’t really do previously. Weirdly, I think I came back even stronger. So, it’s a blessing too.
What does some of that rehab look like? Like on a day-to-day basis—like today after practice—are you going to go stretch or something?
Yeah, I mean, I’ve got to go get in the cold tub. There’s a lot of other things I’ve got to do. And yeah, I’ll have a routine—especially on days I don’t practice, it’s a good day to go in there and do stuff like that because you're not throwing the football that day. Fall camp’s a little different because you’re practicing every day and these are hard practices. So you don’t want to overdo it. But finding the off time to do the work is important.
Seydou Traore, TE
Back again for another year and uh you know the tight end room's a little more crowded this year than it was last year. What do you think about the newcomers?
I think they're great. Obviously we got freshman Skip, two transfers Max and Sam. Great guys. Love the energy. I love how they play as well. They're going to be good additions to the room.
We asked Coach Cooper about that and what that does for you. He called you a self-motivator guy — you didn't really need that. But what has that done for you, having those guys kind of on your heels a little bit pushing you?
Another thing Coach C says, it's not personal, but take it personal. If someone's coming for your spot, I definitely — that's how I like to see it. And I mean, it just motivates me. As you said, self-motivated. I don't really need anyone else to motivate me, but like, if that doesn’t fuel your fire even more, then...
Well, you've been there now going on your third year, right? Where do you feel like maybe you've improved the most since you got here?
I think definitely in my blocking game. I think just learning over the years. And pass-catching has always been, I feel like, a talent of mine. But I feel like I'm really dominating in the block game right now.
Coaches have talked about how you guys are able to practice differently, better, because you just have more bodies. Do you notice a difference from last year to this year in how you guys are practicing?
Yeah, I mean anytime you can two-spot, it means everyone gets way more reps. And reps is how you get better. You can't get better without practicing. So yeah, we two-spot everything now and it just gives opportunity for everyone to get reps.
This is year two for you in this offense. What did last year do for you as a player, and how much more comfortable do you feel in this offense this year?
I feel much more confident. Second year in this playbook, second year with a lot of these players. I just feel like when you know the playbook more, you play faster. Not saying I was hesitant last year, but this year I can really just — yeah, play faster.
Do you feel like across the board, installing the offense was a smoother process this year than last year?
Yeah, I think having people that really knew the offense and could teach it to other people helped a lot. Like last year, everyone that was here was kind of learning for the first time. But now, for example, we have senior tight ends or transfer tight ends, and I can easily teach it to them. And they can have someone else — part of the coach — teach them.