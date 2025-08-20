Everything Mississippi State players said after Wednesday's practice
Mississippi State wrapped up its preseason practice schedule Wednesday and will begin preparations for the season-opening game against Southern Miss next Saturday.
After Wednesday's practice, a pair of Mississippi State defensive backs met with reporters to talk about the preseason and the upcoming week and a half of preparations. Here's what DeAgo Brumfield and Brylan Lanier said:
DeAgo Brumfield, CB
How has this week of practice been going?
It’s been a good week. We’re preparing to face another opponent instead of just going against each other every day. There’s still some of that, but overall it’s been a productive week as we get ready.
Do you like that transition, going against a scout team instead of just each other?
Definitely. This is my last fall camp, and I’ve always enjoyed camp, but it’s a grind. During the season, the focus is more on the mental side—preparing for specific opponents. Camp is more physically demanding. I like where we’re at right now.
When you say “mental grind,” what do you mean?
It’s about the daily competition. Every day in camp is good-on-good, and that’s a different type of challenge. It’s intense and competitive at the highest level.
What has the competition been like in your position group?
It’s been great. After our last scrimmage, I told the guys they’ve made me so much better this camp. We’re all raising each other’s level. You can’t afford to slack off because everyone else is pushing hard. I really love the competition in our room.
How does that compare to last year, especially with the added depth this season?
Last year was competitive too, but I was dealing with injuries, so I didn’t get to practice as much. We had some good players then, but now we have more depth. It’s been fun working with this group.
Looking back at last season, how frustrating was it to deal with those injuries?
It was very frustrating. I had never missed practices or games before, so it was a completely new experience. It was tough mentally, but I just kept working through it. One thing my coach always tells me is that resilience is what makes a person successful. I tried to keep that mindset and keep moving forward.
With the season opener about a week away, how confident are you that this team will be improved?
I have a lot of confidence. Last year, I was new to the SEC and to the team, and honestly, I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t like some of the things going on in the locker room then. This year, it’s completely different. We’re closer, more connected, and really like brothers. The competition is still strong, but the chemistry is better. I like this year’s group much more.
Which wide receivers have given you the best test in practice?
They all bring different strengths. Brennon has incredible speed, and (Jordan Mosley) is very crafty with his routes. If I had to pick, I’d say J Mo, just because of the way he runs his routes.
You’ve mentioned being healthy now, but it also looks like your body has changed. Did you take advantage of the downtime to work on that?
For sure. Going into my last year, my mindset has been “no regrets.” I focused on my diet, cutting out junk food and eating healthier. I’ve always worked hard in the weight room, but this year I really wanted to maximize everything, including how I fuel my body.
Who among the new faces in your position group has impressed you?
Jed has really impressed me, especially being so young. Jay Will and EJ have also stood out. Honestly, everyone in the cornerback room has impressed me, and the safeties too. Even the guys who were young last year—like Boogie, Cyrus, and Stucker—have taken big steps forward. The whole back end has been improving.
Last year the secondary struggled in some games. How much better do you expect the defense as a whole to be, especially with help from the front line and linebackers?
I love those guys up front. They’ve been doing their job and making it easier for us in the secondary. With the depth, the competition, and the chemistry we’ve built, I think we’re going to be much improved across the board.
Brylan Lanier, S
You’re getting close to game time now. How prepared do you feel the team is heading into game week?
Just comparing this year to last year, it’s a major difference—offense, defense, up front. Fall camp was much more aggressive, intense, and physical. I feel like we’re prepared and ready for the season.
A few guys have mentioned the locker room being closer and more disciplined this year. How would you describe that?
That’s something our leaders, like Isy and Blake, really emphasized before camp. We had a meeting about bonding outside of football, knowing it would help us on the field. Since then, we’ve done more events together, exchanged numbers, hung out off the field—and it’s translated into better chemistry on the field.
Last year you moved around to different positions. Do you feel more settled now?
Yes, I’m more settled at safety, but if they need me at corner or anywhere else, I’m ready to play.
Which safety spot are you working at right now?
I play free and boundary safety.
What makes you comfortable at safety?
I’ve added some weight, and being a rangy player, I feel like I can see the whole field from the back end. That allows me to make plays and be a big presence out there.
Tony Mitchell made a similar move as you, transitioning back into the SEC. What have you seen from him?
I grew up with Tony. He went to Alabama, transferred, and now he’s here. His progression has been great. He’s added weight, he’s playing nickel, he flies around, tackles well, and can cover. He’s going to be a great player for us.
You mentioned camp has been more serious and intense. Has that carried over into the scrimmages?
Absolutely. The scrimmages have been physical. Guys are flying around, both sides making plays. What’s different this year is the competition up front—the line is battling harder than last year. With the front doing well and the back levels playing strong, it’s shaping up to be a great team.
Coach Lebby said the defense had the better of the first two scrimmages. Offensive players say it’s because you already know their formations and plays. What’s your take?
I’d say we’ve just been playing hard. The offense has been good, but we’ve been standing out because we’re flying around. Coach Hutzler preaches running to the ball every play, and that’s been leading to interceptions, fumbles, and turnovers.
Watching the defense now compared to last year, how different does it feel?
It’s a complete 180. We’re way more aggressive, running to the ball every play, playing with more energy and stamina. Most importantly, we’re together now—we’re not just a team, we’re brothers and family.
In your position group, you’ve added depth and experience. How much does that help you?
It makes things much easier. You can go hard for four or five plays knowing your sub will come in and play at the same level. That depth gives us comfort and allows us to play full speed.
You’ve had scrimmages, but how ready are you to face another opponent?
We’re ready. We’ve been preparing since spring, battling our own offense every day. Now we’re eager to line up against someone else.
Coach Hutzler is known for bringing energy on the sidelines, and players say the defense is showing more energy and even a little trash talk. Has there been a mentality shift?
Definitely. Isaac, one of our leaders, has been preaching controlled aggression—bringing the kind of intensity that makes opponents not want to play us. That’s the mentality we’re taking into the season.
What has it been like having Stonka move into your room this year after switching positions?
He’s been great. Coming from the offensive side, he sees the game differently, which helps. He anticipates routes and reacts quickly. He just needs to keep developing, but he’s going to be a great player for us.