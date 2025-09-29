Everything Mississippi State's players said at Monday's press conference
Blake Shapen, QB
I know you watched the film yourself. You said last week, and then you come in and talk to coaches. Did everything kind of align?
Yeah, execution, I think it comes down to that. The small details of the game, whether it's with the receiver, me, offensive line, whatever it is, we got to execute better. I like the way that we fought, didn't matter the score of the game, how the game was going, we continued to fight. That was the biggest takeaway that I had, but got to execute better for sure.
You were in a position to win the regulation, it was almost just like the Arizona State thing all over again. You guys get the ball back, you got timeouts, and when you went back and looked at that sequence to close the fourth quarter, what were your thoughts?
Yeah, I mean, the first play, trying to get a completion to start the drive off, we had three timeouts. So had a lot of time to go make plays, things like that. Like I said, it comes down to detail of the game, and splits, and me making the right decision, and things like that. So, you got to be able to execute better in that situation. Obviously, we knew the game could come down to a two-minute situation. But being in that situation before this year definitely created some sense of urgency for our guys. We understood what it took to win the game; we needed a field goal in that situation. We got to find a way to go down and score or take a field goal.
What's the process been like for you individually, just the last couple of days, resetting and refocusing on another really tough game coming up this year?
Yeah, I mean, it's tough, obviously. I mean, that whole game, I felt like there's no shot we're going to lose that game. We felt like we had control of the whole game, even whenever they were able to go up on us and we were able to counter back with a score. There's no doubt in my mind that we weren't going to win that game. And I think that was the most shocking part towards the end, whenever we did lose, was like, dang, man. We were in the game, and we made too many mistakes prior to even be in it. And the fact that we were still playing with a top 15 team in the country, and the fact that we've messed so many plays up, or details of each play, shows how good we can really be if we're all on the same page.
Yeah, just after finally playing an SEC game with this group this year, just what you sort of learned from it, and how do you feel you guys sort of measure up to confidence points now?
Yeah, I mean, I think we show that we can compete with any team in the country. The fight, I mean, y'all saw it. I mean, we never gave up no matter what it was, just got to clean up some mistakes. Got to get better, I got to get better. It starts with me, I got to lead the guys better offensively. But I think y'all see the fight in our team, the fight within the coaches and the players and everybody, the want to win is there for sure. We just got to clean up some mistakes.
I'm sure you wanted your team to respond one more time and get the win Saturday, but you've got a lot of new players on this team. But so many times on Saturday, Tennessee took the momentum, but you guys responded and got right back in it and took the lead. Where does that come from with this team and how much confidence they give you and your teammates knowing that even when the other team gets the momentum that you guys can respond?
Yeah, I think it starts with the belief of our team. Doesn't matter who we're playing, where we're playing. I feel like the belief of the team is major and it's really big. And I feel like the momentum of the game is a huge part of the game. I feel like that's the big part of football is momentum of the game and when you can catch it and when you can get it, things like that. So the thing is, we had two plays offensively that turns into touchdowns. And those are huge momentum drives in the game, huge. And we were able to still counter back, be able to put points on the board, things like that, which I don't think a lot of teams can say they can do just because of how tough that really is, just with the momentum of the game. So I think with us, it's just a belief in our coaches and the players that we got, so.
Not that I want you to give away any trade secrets, but just to kind of promote a basic understanding of the pre-snap read. I mean, there's sometimes you walk out there and there's two hot safeties and they got a safety over the slide. And then other times you walk up and it's a heavy box. So when you walk to the line, kind of what's already in mind, and then when you get ready to check the other plays, what are you looking for?
Yeah, I think it depends on the play. If you got an RPO called, looking at the box, seeing how many guys are in the box, who I'm keying, who's the tightest fit defender that I can look at, things like that in the RPO game. And then you got play action game, who you're putting your eyes usually on one guy to tell you the whole story. So it depends on what play it is, what category it goes in. But I mean, you look at last game, they were taking away the RPO the whole game. They were stacking the safety over the top of the slot the whole game and having a real light box. And we were able to run the football really well. Just got to find ways to put the ball on the perimeter, get the ball in playmaker's hands.
Texas A&M's defense last week was dominant, what are your first impressions looking at them?
I haven't really got too far into A&M yet. I'll start watching it today. But mainly four down, things like that, and single high pictures. And I mean, that's the thing, though. I mean, we might go into a game, and we looked at film all week, and then we get into the game in the first play. They're going to be something completely different. So, you got to be aware of that and have some awareness.
In terms of pass protection, what are some things that you're able to do as a quarterback to kind of help in that regard? Maybe if it's pre-snap or in your preparation or post-snap, things like that.
Every week we go in with a plan, whether it's a three down picture or four down, I have the ability to flip protections and get them in the best protection possible, sometimes to get the back out. So, I mean, I have control over that, but at the center, it depends on the play, he can flip it, too.
We saw Brenen go down early in that game. And when he's not on the field, how does that kind of just change things, if at all, that defenses maybe are trying to guard you guys?
It's tough, especially when you lose one of your best receivers. But we got to find ways to create momentum. Whoever comes in is the next guy up. So obviously, it's frustrating when your best guy's probably out of the game, but you got to find a way to keep playing and playing our type of offense and just keep moving the ball down the field.
Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DT
Y'all had a tremendous challenge with Tennessee's rushing attack. And I think held them to three yards rush until overtime when they had that big run. Looking back at the film, how well did you feel like you guys executed? Obviously didn't get the win, but when you look at the totality of the game, how did you feel like y'all did?
I feel like we did pretty good against the run. They're a heavy run team, and coach Turner shared before the game, they was like, I think it was like they were like 25-0 when rushing over 200. And one of our main goals in our D-tackles room is to stop the run. That's our first goal. So, I feel like we did a pretty good job executing. Hated that in overtime, we weren’t able to execute as well and they got the long run. But that was like their only explosive run that they had during the game. So, I thought we did pretty good, could always improve though.
Interesting challenge, going on the road, going to be a big crowd. Do you think playing here, even though the cheers are a little different on the road, do you think playing in a loud environment like you guys play in here prepares you for those road games?
It's always difficult to emulate what a crowd noise is going to be like, especially them being over 100,000, it's going to be really loud in there. And I know it's going to be a great challenge for us. But I feel like we're going to be able to prepare and be able to just, I know the crowd's a big part of every game. But just trying to focus on executing our job, being able to communicate well with each other. I think that's the biggest thing.
I'm not sure if you've gotten a chance yet to look at Texas A&M and their offense, but if so, what just stands out about them?
I mean, they were turning all five of their starting offensive linemen from last year, so it's a veteran group, they're a pretty good group. They work well together up front; they got playmakers on the outside. And Mario Craver, who was here last year, obviously, and then K.C. Concepcion. I've actually played against him at UNC, and he was a problem there. So being able to have to handle those two in the back end, I can't really speak for them, but I know it's a great challenge for them. Then us, kind of like this week, we got to be able to gap up the run, because they got two talented running backs, and Moss, and number four. So, I think our biggest challenge is just being able to gap up the run to try and make them one dimensional, and also be able to contain Marcel Reed, because he's a good runner too.
Last year, and actually the last two years, [Kalvin Dinkins] has not been able to get past the first game, and he's become a big part of y'all's line this year because he's been healthy. What have you seen from him in the first few games that's allowed him to not only just kind of stay in there and stay in the fight, but be really productive?
Yeah, I mean, he was telling us in the D-line room, that was his first SEC game. So I'm really proud of Dink, just all the stuff he's been through, kind of like me, just battling through injuries and stuff, but really proud. I feel like he's been improving week to week, and he's been a big piece of what we have going on up front. So really glad to see that he's doing well.
You mentioned Marcel. I mean, you guys have seen some athletic, dynamic type quarterbacks. On the defensive line, how do maybe your keys change a little bit when you have to kind of account for the quarterback run?
Just always goes back to execution, just knowing when you have to squeeze versus serve. Being able to just have eyes on the quarterback, especially in the pass game, because if his first two reads aren't there, he's going to try and take off. So I think the biggest thing is kind of like how I was saying during the first weekend, Arizona State week, it's big about pass rush integrity and being able to contain him in the pocket, make him be this playing quarterback and not being able to scramble with his legs too.
Davon Booth, RB
The holding call kind of kept you from having a huge, huge ball game. How do you kind of bounce back from that? We always talk about a next play mentality, but you go on the big one, you get a little bit of gas and have to come out. I mean, how do you kind of handle that mentally?
Well, like coach Tucker says, sometimes we can't control what the refs call. So if they don't just move on and just go on with the next play, you can't do it all over.
Offense has really leaned on the running game more in the last couple of weeks. What have you seen from your perspective being in the room that giving you more confidence, things like that? What are the coaches coming to you with to put that trust in you?
I liked how they put the trust in us. Me, Fluff, and all the other guys, we want that load. We want to be able to make sure we put the team on our back if we have to. So, I feel like it does pretty good for us quite confident-wise.
What did you guys see from Tennessee's defense allowed you to have so much success running the football? Both you and Fluff found a lot of room, you had some explosives in there too. What was it that was happening either with the offensive line or the defense that you felt like you were having a lot of success?
I think it was more so our O-line, those guys, we're in the weight room every day. So I feel like it starts with those guys and they made the holes for us and we just did the rest.
We were just talking with Blake about that, about they were putting a safety over the slot, kind of cut down on the RPO games. You guys kind of took advantage of that with the lighter box. Do you see that week to week where there's some opponents are just kind of changing things up based on what you guys put on film? And if so, now that you've run it so successfully against an elite defense like Tennessee, what do you think that means for the rest of the season
I feel like it's going to be hard to stop our offense, because we have the receivers to go deep, make explosive plays. But then also again, you have to respect the run. We have Fluff, Zay, and a lot of other running backs in the backfield. So I'm not sure what they're going to do, but good luck to them.
You and Fluff have become quite a tandem. How do you feel like you guys complement each other?
I feel like we complement each other pretty well. Fluff, he need one, he hold out his one finger, let us know that. So coach Tuck called me in and it just goes with the flow, it goes smooth.
Just like in general, just where do you think this team is at heading into the need of confidence play versus last year?
Last year, we all know how last year went. This year, we have way more confidence going into this next game. And I haven't played there yet, but I heard it gets loud. And I played at Tennessee last year and it was loud. So some say it might be a little louder. But I feel like we're confident enough to go in there and get a dub.
How jacked were you to see X go down and make a huge play on special teams? And what does that mean in the room when you guys go back and watch that?
So we make fun of him almost every day. We tell him to go down there and make a tackle. He hasn't made a tackle yet, but he got that fumble. So that was big for us, and I'm pretty sure we scored that drive as well. So we needed that for sure.
What can you draw from that this year, heading to their place, realizing that you can go win this game?
Really, you guys need to be detail-oriented, do the little things right. I think a lot of mistakes we have is on ourselves. So right now, at practice, we make sure we're getting down on those and make sure we have no errors.