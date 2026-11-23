A college football offer is a life-changing experience. Knowing that your future could involve playing football – a game you’ve loved since you were a kid – at the next level is a big deal to any recruit.

A team offering you at a young age only adds more excitement to the mix, and for John LeFlore Magnet School (Ala.) Class of 2029 edge and tight end Tarrell Milton, the moment he earned an offer from Mississippi State is one he’ll never forget.

Indeed, for Milton, the news produced an emotional reaction.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett signals from the sideline during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I learned about it from my coach while I was doing class work,” Milton told Cowbell Corner about receiving the offer. “I talked to my head coach and a Mississippi state coach, and after I learned that I had just got offered, I almost cried and I was also in a state of shock. I could not sit down after I was informed that I had just been offered.”

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Those ranges of emotions were understandable for Milton, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound rangy edge prospect from the Mobile area. The offer from the Bulldogs was his first Power 4 offer and he was grateful for the staff’s willingness to pull the trigger at such an early stage.

“I am connecting with coach Corey Thomas, and my thoughts on coach Corey he is a very nice guy and very welcoming,” Milton said. “I felt great talking to him. To me, the Mississippi State brand stands for hard work, southern tradition, and loyal fans ringing cowbells at football games.”

Next steps include a visit to the campus over the offseason. While it’s still early in the process, Milton said he plans to take his time with making a verbal commitment, likely during his senior year of high school. He anticipates that he will have to make a tough decision, especially as more teams become familiar with his size, strength and athleticism.

“This is a very hard decision for me,” he said. “I will be going to the school that is strong in the classroom, and also how will they develop me not just as a football player but as a young man, I am also looking at what school is producing the most elite edges because my dreams are to make it to the NFL.”

Milton said he also plans to take a visit to Florida State over the offseason. He is not ranked by 247Sports or Rivals/On3.

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