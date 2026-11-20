Breakups are rarely clean on the recruiting trail, and Mississippi State has now been through two with Yoshawn Hudson.

The four-star running back from Winona, about an hour from Starkville, announced Tuesday, Nov. 17, that he is backing away, sending a polite note to the staff that recruited him.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"After much consideration and prayer, I am taking this opportunity to share that I am decommitting from Mississippi State. I'd like to thank Coach Lebby, Coach Tucker, and the rest of the Mississippi State coaches for the opportunity to play for the Bulldogs," Hudson wrote on X.

Yoshawn Hudson has gotten cold feet before

If this feels like déjà vu, then there's a good reason. Hudson first committed on June 14, right after an official visit, choosing the Bulldogs over finalists Cincinnati and Texas State roughly two weeks after Mississippi State offered him on May 31. Hudson described the fit in warm terms that day, and he singled out Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby's consistency as a selling point.

"It's like a family, like a big family," Hudson told Rivals director of recruiting Chad Simmons on June 14. "The same way you see him the first time you meet him is the same way he's going to be."

Less than three weeks later, on July 2, he reopened his recruitment, yet he was back in the class by Nov. 10, when he was named Class 3A Mr. Football after piling up 1,427 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns and two kickoff-return scores. He also had 196 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns, so his production went well beyond the ground game.

Jeff Lebby's 2027 class has sprung a leak

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Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Timing makes this one sting. Hudson, ranked No. 135 in the Rivals300, became the fourth commit to leave in roughly a week, joining three-star safety Hudson Fuqua, three-star cornerback Julian McDonald and four-star tackle Li'Marcus Jones, whose flip from Colorado lasted about a day. Four-star quarterback Gavin Hampton moved to the top of Mississippi State’s class after Hudson’s departure, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Even before Hudson's announcement, the class, according to Clarion Ledger beat reporter Sam Sklar, ranked No. 57 nationally in the 247Sports Composite, last in the SEC and on pace to become the program's lowest-ranked class since 2000. Two junior college additions, defensive lineman Jekai Lee and tight end Jourdan Butler, haven't been enough to stop the bleeding. With the Early Signing Period opening on Dec. 2, less than two weeks away, the staff has little runway to plug the holes.

Making things even more awkward, the MHSAA state championships are set for Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium, so Hudson could close his high school career on the Bulldogs' home turf if Winona keeps winning.

Fluff Bothwell provides a silver lining

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback AJ Swann (17) hands the ball to running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thankfully for the Bulldogs, the 2027 backfield won't be starting from scratch. Running backs Fluff Bothwell and J.J. Hill both re-signed this week, so the need for a plug-and-play freshman running back has cooled considerably.

Losing an in-state Mr. Football still hurts symbolically, because Hudson framed his original commitment as part of a bigger mission, one he spelled out back in June.

"We're trying to turn Starkville back to how it used to be," Hudson told Rivals in June.

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