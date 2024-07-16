First Impressions: Mississippi State Delivers in EA Sports College Football 25
In February, I reported on a list of assets that Mississippi State University sent in to EA Sports for the development of College Football 25.
Earlier this week, those assets were brought to fruition and presented in the early release of College Football 25, the latest installment in Electronic Arts' famed college football franchise. Overall, the game brings an authentic view of what a big Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium feels like. However, there are still minor improvements EA could bring to the game to please any State fan. First, the big stuff.
Uniforms
As of right now, the base white and maroon jerseys are all that is featured in the game, along with both sets of matching pants. Grey pants are also in the game as an alternative option.
That's not what fans are curious over, though. Last year's throwback uniforms featuring the interlocking MSU logo were not in the game at launch. This left several fans to take to twitter and message boards with questions, as it was confirmed through FOIA requests that Mississippi State did send in the uniforms to be put into the game.
Why are they not there, then? Most all the other assets that Mississippi State sent in made the cut, which shows that EA definitely has them. The most likely scenario, then, is that the throwback set will be found in a future update or DLC set, which would be on par for EA.
There are also rumors circling about future uniform releases and trademarks surrounding the Bulldogs, but reporting on that will be made available in the coming weeks. It is also clear that Mississippi State is fully embracing the script state logo, as it is the only logo currently available on the side of its helmets in every menu and in gameplay.
Stadium Atmosphere
Plainly put, Davis Wade Stadium comes alive in the game. Ranked as the 25th toughest place to play in the game, the Cowbells pulsate throughout the field when usering the Bulldog defense. The third down bell is loud and prominent, and such detail has even been taken that, during individual crowd shots, fans can be seen ringing cowbells with Mississippi State logos on them.
There are certain sections of the stadium that need to be populated with the same dynamic crowd that fills out the grandstands in game, but by and large, the actual stadium atmosphere delivers well. The tunnel walkout is crisp, player names work, and the commentary is packed with cowbell references to make any Bulldog fan feel at home.
What's Missing?
To begin with, a few key players. Namely, highly touted homegrown freshman receiver Braylon "Stonka" Burnside. No reports have been made of any Mississippi State players actually opting out of participating in the game, but due to several outside factors such as NCAA eligibility windows, paperwork deadlines and other small hangups, Burnside and a few other Bulldogs missed the cut for the launch.
New Mexico State transfer Trent Hudson is also not in the game as of yet, but both he and Burnside should make the game after a roster update or two. In Hudson's case, the transfer window kept him and some others for getting in by the launch date.
The Mississippi State Playbook
Of course, Jeff Lebby is not actually in the game himself. However, the playbook certainly is. His style of run-and-shoot offense, which places the wide receivers so far outside the numbers that they can barely be seen on screen, displays itself wonderfully.
It is filled with the play action and motion procedures that made Lebby's offenses sing in years past, and places dynamic players like Blake Shapen and Kelly Akharaiyi in position to make plays. To accomplice the passing attack, Davon Booth plays like an absolute unit out of the backfield. Lebby's mix of delayed handoffs and screens gives Booth plenty of room in game.
Those that can adapt to the new passing cameras and the spacing of Lebby's offense will appreciate the attention to detail it takes. Overall, the Mississippi State experience delivers in the new title, and those like this writer, who have waited over a decade for the title to return, can faithfully suit up in the Maroon and White and begin their own Bulldog Dynasty.