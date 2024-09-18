Mississippi State vs. Florida: 5 Stats That Explain the Gators’ 2024 Struggles
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Stats and numbers don’t tell the story of Florida’s season as well as simply stating Billy Napier’s coaching seat is a roaring bonfire.
But there are some stats that help explain how the Gators got to this point as they prepare to face Mississippi State on Saturday.
Here are 5 stats tell the story of Florida’s season so far:
12
That’s the total number of wins Napier has in three seasons in Gainesville. That may be enough in Nashville, but not at a place with three national championships in the last 20 years. It’s basically been unanimously agreed Napier won’t return next season and it’s only a matter of when he’ll be let go.
2
That’s the number of starting quarterbacks Florida has had in three games. And as we already detailed, John Madden’s “if you have two quarterbacks you have none” quote explains how that has gone. Graham Mertz will get the starting nod against Mississippi State, but DJ Lagway will see playing time, too.
27
That’s the combined total of points Miami and Texas A&M defeated the Gators by. Miami won 41-17 and Texas A&M won 33-20. The fact Florida lost both of those games isn’t all that surprising. Miami has been one of the best teams in the nation and Texas A&M rejoined the Top 25 this week. What is surprising is how uncompetitive the Gators were because the outcome of both games was never in doubt.
106
That’s Florida’s total defense rank in FBS. There’s more than 130 FBS teams and, for comparison’s sake, Mississippi State is ranked 94th in FBS. Amongst SEC teams, the Gators are ranked last (Mississippi State is one spot ahead at No. 15) in total defense. That’s not a good start for the 2024 season (for the Bulldogs, too).
4
That’s the total number of combined touchdowns from two of Florida’s biggest playmakers: Montrell Johnson Jr. and Eugene Wilson III. Both players are an award watchlists and have had an impact on the Gators’ offense. But three of the four touchdowns came against Samford. Florida will want to get them in the end zone more often if it wants to turn its season around.
